I spent an entire day at CES wearing a yellow bracelet. To the unsuspecting humans nearby, it probably looked like a fitness bracelet. But all the time, this wearables Bee AI yellow recorded everything around me. It didn’t store audio like a typical recording app, but it processed my conversations and gave me personalized to-do lists and readable summaries of my in-person talks.

A few days before the fair, I spoke with the founder of another new company, Omi, which has officially presented itself for the first time. Guess what it does? Record everything around you to create an activity log and then have the AI ​​disseminate the information to give you insights and actionable tasks for your day, almost like a personal assistant. He wearables Omi can be hung around the neck, but it is best to wear it close to the forehead, near the temple. It has an EEG inside, and Omi claims that if you specifically think about speaking to the wearable, the device will understand and animate to receive your request.

Welcome to the new world

A world of smart devices that continuously record everything around us. Voice assistants, which were first installed in speakers and phones but quickly moved to our wrists and faces, at least required active intervention, such as a touch or a wake-up word, to activate their listening capabilities. But the next wave of attendees hardwarecan passively absorb information and work in the background. They are always listening.

He hardware The wearable wearer that leads this sector is usually cheap (Bee AI’s watch is just $50 and Omi’s pendant is $89), but the real magic is in the softwarewhich often requires a subscription as it uses multiple large language models to analyze your conversations.

Bee AI

He wearables Yellow Bee AI listens to your interactions and transcribes the text into a mobile app. Photo: Tristan deBrauwere

Bee AI was founded by Maria de Lourdes Zollo and Ethan Sutin. The two previously worked on Squad (Sutin was the founder), which allowed screen sharing in video chats so people could watch the same movie or YouTube video remotely. The company was acquired by X (when it was called Twitter), and the two joined briefly to work on Twitter Spaces. Zollo had previously worked at Tencent and Musical.ly, which later became TikTok.

Sutin says he explored the idea of ​​an AI personal assistant in 2016, when chatbots They were fashionable, but the technology wasn’t there yet. That is no longer the case. The company launched its Bee AI platform last February in beta, with an active community providing feedback. It’s been a little over a week since he started selling his hardware Pioneer (the name “Bee” plays with the idea of ​​ambient computing, as if something is buzzing around and taking in information.) It is not necessary hardware of the company to use Bee AI (simply interact with the AI ​​through the iPhone app), but Zollo says that the wearables offers a richer experience as you can record continuously throughout the day. An Android application will be available at the end of the month.

He wearables It’s simple. It has two microphones for noise isolation, and Sutin notes that if you can hear the person you’re talking to in a busy environment, the wearable should be able to hear both parties as well. It can be worn on the wrist or clipped to the shirt. There is an “Action” button in the center; If you press it once, the microphones are muted, and if you press it again, they are activated again. You can press and hold the button, and this action is user-configurable, so it can trigger things like processing the current conversation or waking up the AI ​​assistant “Buzz” to ask it a question. (There is no speaker in the wearablesso answers will be given over the phone). When the microphone is muted, there is a red LED. When you are recording, the green LED should be on, but there is nothing to indicate that this wearables It is capturing everything around you.