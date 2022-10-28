It would have done today 30 years Elena Aubrythe girl died on a motorcycle in Ostia. Her mother, on the occasion of her birthday, wanted to dedicate a truly moving letter to her. You are touching words, which have shaken everyone’s conscience. Still everyone is saddened by the loss of such a young girl.

The girl passed away 5 years ago, falling from her electric blue Honda Hornet motorcycle, onto the via Ostiense, due to the rough asphalt. The girl with green eyes and long hair, today is a symbol for the fight for road safety, carried out by her mother Graziella Viviano, since her death.

Elena continues to fight from heaven for the lives of her biker brothers and more. We want to remember her with a joyful embrace and a Mass starting at 7 pm in the Chapel of San Nicola al Borghetto, between via dell Quinqueremi and via delle Scialuppe in Ostia. Who wants to come.

Elena Aubry, Mom’s letter

On the occasion of her 30th birthday, 5 years after her death, here is the letter that her mother wrote to Elena, who flew to heaven too soon.

You would have turned 30 today. Today you would no longer be ‘little’ but a woman, even more convinced and determined than you have always been. I wonder what your face would look like, how it would have changed from five years ago when I last saw it. Today about your photos, trying to imagine what you can’t. I try to think what you would have become. Maybe you would also be a mom? And would my grandson have your eyes? Nobody can imagine how much havoc cutting off a lush branch can cause. With him, all the gems and fruits that he could have generated are also destroyed. A massacre, an incalculable torment. It’s crazy to think that but, God, no, we don’t have to go crazy.

It is useless and we cannot afford to give up, because instead we must prevent the absurd from happening, my love, because this is an intolerable pain, which devastates entire families and insults life. But today I don’t have to and don’t want to think about this. Today will not be a sad day. I resume the thought of you and love and joy return. I look at your eyes, that look that would never change, even with the passing of the years. It is said that ‘the eyes are the mirror of the soul’. And here is all your light, my love. That good light, which I have always known. That never went out and continues to caress us, everyone. His ray of love was and is, in spite of all death. And it binds me to you like an indestructible rope, a road, the only one that connects the Earth to Heaven.

These are the words of the mother, who then continues:

You know, thinking about this, I live by following the trail that some time ago led me to a small chapel in Ostia, near where you changed your life. It’s amazing how love ‘attracts’ love. Carla De Donato, a beautiful woman inside and out, led me there. I found a small community there, where starting from the priest Don Cosmo, one breathes love, ‘simply’ love. Nothing else is needed. I found another path that leads to the same goal. Tonight we will be there, connecting our hearts to yours and that of all those kids, those friends, those loved ones who left too soon. Love, the only force that overcomes all death, will bring our thoughts to you tonight and hope to those who will continue to love you throughout their life. Happy birthday my love, between Heaven and Earth.