Counter | This is the suspected hacker: Convicted of numerous data breaches and a baseless bomb threat

The man suspected of the data breach at the front desk has previously been convicted of, among other things, tens of thousands of data breaches.

Psychotherapy Center The 25-year-old man who is suspected of the data breach at the front desk has an exceptional criminal record. He was already guilty of computer crimes as a teenager.

According to HS information, the Finnish man has been convicted in the past not only for tens of thousands of data breaches, but also for inciting the American police to raid the homes of innocent people, among other things.

The man suspected of hacking has become known by a name Julius Kivimäki. His name is mentioned as Aleksanteri Tomminpoika Kivimäki in recent arrest information. According to the population register, Julius is no longer his official first name.

HS publishes the name of a criminal suspect already in the preliminary investigation phase due to the exceptional nature and social importance of the criminal case.

According to the police, the man is currently staying abroad, but he has previously lived in Finland, at least in Espoo.

Read more: Burglary in Vastaamo case: Finnish man arrested in absentia

Central Criminal Police announced on Friday about a breakthrough in Vastaamo’s data breach investigation.

The Helsinki district court has arrested a 25-year-old man in absentia on suspicion of aggravated data breach, aggravated extortion attempt and aggravated dissemination of information that violates private life.

In 2015, Kivimäki was convicted of a gigantic network crime ring in the district court of Espoo. He committed these crimes in 2012-2013 when he was 15-16 years old.

According to the verdict, he committed some of the crimes together with other persons.

“The crimes involved breaking into and installing a backdoor into 50,700 servers in more than a hundred different countries, the so-called a denial-of-service attack with a bot network, the redirection of MIT University’s web traffic to a prank page placed on Harvard University’s server, and the hijacking of the e-mail traffic of 15,000 users of MIT University for about an hour, as well as the unauthorized intrusion into the server of a company called MongoHQ,” the district court of Espoo stated in a press release at the time.

The district court considered that he was guilty as a young person of 50,700 counts of aggravated data breach, interference with telecommunications, aggravated fraud, aggravated breach of communication secrecy and data breach.

Kivimäki received a two-year suspended prison sentence according to the legally binding sentence. The district court also ordered him to be supervised.

Less than a year later, the man told the web media about his actions under his own name In the long story of Long Play. He spoke in an interview about the suspended prison sentence he received in a belittling tone.

“The parole means nothing at all if you don’t commit new crimes,” he said in an interview.

“Actually, it took me a couple of days before I even heard about the verdict, as I was just abroad at the time. In Prague… Wouldn’t it have been on the border between the Czech Republic and another country? We had a house there for a while.”

According to Long Play’s story, Kivimäki grew up in a family in Espoo. Going to school interested him for the first six or seven years, until he realized that he could make more money online right away than people who graduated from school later.

Stone Hill was sentenced in June 2020 for yet another extraordinary criminal conspiracy, for which the punishment was one year of suspended imprisonment.

According to the district court verdict, he made, among other things, unprovoked calls to report to the US police in 2014. Because of the reports, the police made attacks on the victims’ homes. The man organized these attacks from his then home in Espoo.

The target of the attack that took place in the winter of 2014 was the relatives of an FBI agent of the United States Federal Police.

The FBI agent had investigated a crime in which the Finnish man was suspected. The investigation was related to a hacker group called Hack the Planet.

The victims were the agent’s parents and uncle.

According to the district judge, the man planned the act with several people. He had two people make 911 calls, and he made one himself.

The calls referred to the hostage situation and suicide. In the last call, an ambulance and a special police force were called to the scene.

The police reacted exactly as the man had wanted, i.e. they sent the police to the scene.

In the second attack, the American family did not fall victim by chance. According to the district judge, the reason for the attack was that the family’s daughter no longer wanted to have contact with the Finnish man. The unanswered call led to the police going to the victim’s house.

In addition to this, Kivimäki was sentenced in the same judgment of June 2020 for other crimes.

According to the verdict, he caused an American Airlines passenger plane to make an emergency landing based on an unfounded bomb threat in the United States.

He called the airline’s customer service, posing as the CEO of Sony Online Entertainment, and said he suspected someone had boarded the flight with his stolen passport and plane ticket. In addition, he said that there would have been information on Twitter about the bomb on the flight in question.

The flight was diverted to land at Phoenix Airport due to a bomb threat. Due to the threat, the plane was escorted by two Air Force fighters. The flight interruption caused the airline about 13,000 dollars in damage.

The judgment is not yet final, because Kivimäki appealed it to the Court of Appeal.

The police it is known that Kivimäki is currently staying abroad, which is why he was imprisoned in absentia. A European arrest warrant has been issued for the person, under which he can be arrested abroad.

After the arrest, the police request the extradition of the suspect to Finland. An Interpol international wanted notice will also be issued for the suspect.

Story edited on October 28, 2022 at 11:52 a.m.: Added information about the name of the suspect to the story.