But it’s now called eParkourer, it’s electric and comes from BMW. The motorcycle manufacturer is also presenting glasses as a head-up display.

EBack in the 1970s, nobody could have guessed that the bonanza wheel would one day be reborn as an electric scooter. Now it happened. BMW has taken matters into its own hands, but points out that the CE 02 is not an electric scooter at all, nor is it an electric motorcycle, but an eParkourer.

Now what is that again? We don’t know, just cite keywords used by the Munich company to explain: youthful form of single-track mobility, progressive design, new proportions, reduced to the essentials in terms of form, urban environment, lightness and fun. So that’s what makes an eParkourer.