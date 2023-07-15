Party ruined

There couldn’t have been a worse birthday party for the Goodwood Festival Of Speed, which this year celebrated its 30th anniversary and which had recently organized the usual parade of legendary cars and timeless champions to celebrate the world of motorsport, on two and four wheels. Unfortunately, however, the weather has different plans and so, for the first time in three decades, one day (at least) of the event has been cancelled.

Gusts expected at 50 km/h

The official communication came directly from the official social profile of the festival of speed, which started on Thursday and should end on Sunday. However, today, Saturday 15 July, has been cancelled. Too much wind expected, with gusts estimated even at 50 km/h during the afternoon, when the public turnout is greater. It is therefore impossible to think of having all the planned activities carried out safely.

The official statement

“It is with deep regret – reads the official press release released by the organizers – that we have decided that the Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​will not take place tomorrow (Saturday 15th July 2023). After consulting meteorologists, health and safety experts and other key stakeholders, we have made the decision to close the event site due to a severe wind warning in the Goodwood area. Safety on site is our top priority and strong winds expected will pose a serious risk to the various temporary structures on site. We kindly ask you not to travel to Goodwood and do not attempt to access the site“.

Refund issue

“This decision has not been made lightly and His Grace, The Duke of Richmond, along with all the Festival of Speed ​​team, are deeply saddened that we will not be taking place on Saturday’s event for the first time in its history. thirty years“, continues the note. “The event will resume as scheduled on Sunday”, it reads in conclusion. Now the next problem to face for the organizers will be the one concerning the refund management. In fact, Sunday is already sold-out and Saturday ticket holders have been asked not to return to the gates: “All matchday ticket holders on Saturday – is announced by the organizers of the Festival – they will be contacted in the next few days for the refund“.