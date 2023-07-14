Young man who was playing with a firearm accidentally killed his friend

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
According to local media, it would have been an accident.
According to local media, it would have been an accident.
The events were recorded by one of the neighborhood’s security cameras.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
A tragic event occurred in recent days when a man accidentally shot one of his friends with a gun.
According to the images circulating on social networks, the subject was in the company of four other friends, sitting in a quiet street, when the events occurred.
(It may interest you: An old man shot a young thief who entered his house: “I gave him the opportunity to leave”).
They were all chatting outside a house in Manta, Ecuador. While some looked at the ground, one of the men began to play with a pistol that minutes before had been taken from inside a vehicle.
From one hand to the other: that’s how he passed the pistol, as if he were juggling. In front, one of the men was typing on his cell phone, ignoring the situation.
It was then that the subject who had the weapon decided to shoot into the air. However, this impacted his friend, who quickly fell to the ground, injured.
(Also: Pregnant mother is shot dead two days before her other daughter’s birthday.)
In the shocking video, which lasted a little over a minute, you can see how quickly the other men try to carry him to the hospital. In turn, those who were inside the house come out to see what was happening.
Finally, local media reported that, despite having arrived at the hospital alive, the victim died due to the accident.
More news in EL TIEMPO
Laura Natalia Bohorquez Roncancio
LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Young #man #playing #firearm #accidentally #killed #friend
Leave a Reply