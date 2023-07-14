Young man who was playing with a firearm accidentally killed his friend

A tragic event occurred in recent days when a man accidentally shot one of his friends with a gun.

According to the images circulating on social networks, the subject was in the company of four other friends, sitting in a quiet street, when the events occurred.

They were all chatting outside a house in Manta, Ecuador. While some looked at the ground, one of the men began to play with a pistol that minutes before had been taken from inside a vehicle.

From one hand to the other: that’s how he passed the pistol, as if he were juggling. In front, one of the men was typing on his cell phone, ignoring the situation.

It was then that the subject who had the weapon decided to shoot into the air. However, this impacted his friend, who quickly fell to the ground, injured.

In the shocking video, which lasted a little over a minute, you can see how quickly the other men try to carry him to the hospital. In turn, those who were inside the house come out to see what was happening.

Finally, local media reported that, despite having arrived at the hospital alive, the victim died due to the accident.

