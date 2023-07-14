Friday, July 14, 2023
by admin_l6ma5gus
July 14, 2023
Young man who was playing with a firearm accidentally killed his friend

Young Ecuadorian

According to local media, it would have been an accident.

According to local media, it would have been an accident.

The events were recorded by one of the neighborhood’s security cameras.

A tragic event occurred in recent days when a man accidentally shot one of his friends with a gun.

See also  Sadio Mané returned to his origins, played on a bare and muddy field, video

According to the images circulating on social networks, the subject was in the company of four other friends, sitting in a quiet street, when the events occurred.

(It may interest you: An old man shot a young thief who entered his house: “I gave him the opportunity to leave”).

They were all chatting outside a house in Manta, Ecuador. While some looked at the ground, one of the men began to play with a pistol that minutes before had been taken from inside a vehicle.

From one hand to the other: that’s how he passed the pistol, as if he were juggling. In front, one of the men was typing on his cell phone, ignoring the situation.

It was then that the subject who had the weapon decided to shoot into the air. However, this impacted his friend, who quickly fell to the ground, injured.

(Also: Pregnant mother is shot dead two days before her other daughter’s birthday.)

In the shocking video, which lasted a little over a minute, you can see how quickly the other men try to carry him to the hospital. In turn, those who were inside the house come out to see what was happening.

Finally, local media reported that, despite having arrived at the hospital alive, the victim died due to the accident.

See also  Is Putin's health worsening? Video reopens debate on possible disease

More news in EL TIEMPO

Laura Natalia Bohorquez Roncancio
LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

