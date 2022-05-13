Samahara Lobaton is again in a controversy after the revelation of a 21-year-old girl in “Love and fire”. Jorka Otoya, name of the woman, denounces the influencer of death threats for her approach to Youna.

She ruled out having an affair with the ex-reality girl’s boyfriend and said that the start of this lawsuit has been going on for two years.

Young man gives new statements

Recently, Otoya was interviewed by “Magaly TV, the firm” and showed her latest messages with Melissa Klug’s son-in-law. When she was asked if the tiktoker is still angry at her, she gave a “yes” in response.

“Tells me: ‘Yes, when he sees you, he says he is going to drag you, kill you and hit you’ ”, said the 21-year-old. In this regard, she asked the authorities for guarantees.

“(I am afraid of him) Because of the complaints he has had, because of his type of behavior. It is not the first time that she has had problems like this, it has already been on TV too, ”she said.

Samahara Lobatón is reported to the Police

“Amor y Fuego” reported on May 12 about Jorka Otoya’s police complaint. The aggrieved showed some whatsapp conversations who would verify the accusation.

The reason for this brawl would be due to an alleged romance between Youna and Yorka. However, this theory was ruled out by the influencer herself.

Samahara Lobatón denies knowing Jorka Otoya. Photo: Willax TV.

Samahara Lobatón spoke to give his version of the events. “I don’t even know who he is, I swear. Now they all know me, they even make up conversations. Now I am with my sick baby. I don’t know what you’re talking about,” she told the show.

“If they have denounced me as you say, we will go to the end. Obviously, I will return your defamation complaint because that conversation is edited. As I tell you, I have no idea who she is, ”she added in the conversation she had with the program’s reporter.