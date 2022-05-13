Paula Patiño, close to the lead in Itzulia

The Colombian cyclist Paula Patiño (Movistar) occupies the 13th place in the general classification of the Itzulia Women, after the first stage disputed this Friday between Vitoria-Gasteiz and Labastida, of 105 kilometers, won by the Dutch, Demi Vollering, who is the leader.

Patiño arrived in a main group at 41 seconds, entered the finish line in 12th placebut in general it is 13 to 53 seconds.

It may interest you: (Who was the young promise of Colombian cycling who died?)

starring options



Vollering achieved victory with a time of 2 hours, 25 minutes, 17 seconds, leaving her compatriot, Pauliena Rooijakkers, in second place, who crossed the sentencing line six seconds later.

The Colombian leads her squad and hopes to put on a good performance. This year has been very good for her. She has finished fourth in the Ruta del Sol, was sixth in the Eibar Prize, and was third in the Emakumeen Nafarroako Women’s Elite Classics.

This Saturday the second day of the Spanish competition will take place with departure and arrival in Mallabia, of 117 kilometers, with six mountain prizes.

It may interest you: (Egan Bernal: another video in which his progress in rehabilitation is seen)

Sports