Colombia.- A young man who was looking for a job was the victim of a scam and ended up without a cell phone and without clothes, the events occurred in Bogotá, Colombia.

The victim applied for a job as a helper intermunicipal bus to travel to Medellín, where they promised him a uniform and even a cash advance.

Nevertheless, the subject already had the scam planned and accompanied his victim to the apartment to pack everything “necessary”.

“He told me that he was going to buy the uniform and he would pick me up in a taxi in San Bernardo,” said the young man.

But after three hours waiting for the alleged employer to contact him, he realized he was the victim of a hoax.

Criminals take advantage of the need for employment to steal, since there are reports of people who have been victims of this modality.