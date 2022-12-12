There is a goalscorer Mbappé, who scores in bursts and sets new records almost every time he takes the field. There is an anti-system Mbappé who disputes sponsors that are not in line with his image and boycotts post-match interviews. There is a Mbappé technical leader of an increasingly ambitious France and determined to put a third star on the shirt. And so there is also a prophet Mbappé who in unsuspecting times had foreseen everything or almost everything, speaking with his friend Hakimi, a teammate at PSG, with whom he then also shares a large part of his free time. However, on Wednesday the two Parisians will face off on the same wing and only one will remain for the final. Which the Frenchman has no intention of missing out on.

On the other hand, Mbappé explained it at the beginning of the competition: “We are here to win, I prepared for this, my whole season was aimed at getting to the World Championship in the best possible way”. We saw him on the pitch: 5 goals and a lot of class, to push France as far as possible. But the mental preparation may have already begun in January. In fact, a prophetic video has resurfaced. Education City stadium, month of January, PSG retreat. On the lawn are Kylian and his friend Achraf. Mbappé admires the facility and turns to the camera which films them, a little ironic and a little serious, thinking precisely of the World Cup, of his World Cup in Qatar: “We will beat Tunisia, and then it will be Morocco’s turn. And I will have to destroy my friend Hakimi. My heart will break, but that’s how football is.” And down a provocative grin at the Moroccan. Of course, the former Nerazzurri doesn’t let himself be intimidated and replies: “But I’ll kick you.” A year later, at least one part has come true. France may not have beaten Tunisia, but they have gone from first in their group. And now he faces Morocco, surprisingly, but not for Mbappé. To understand on Wednesday who will remain standing in the ring at Al Bayt Stadium.