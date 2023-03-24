Publisher PQube has released a new trailer of the action ArcRunner to announce the release date Official: April 27, 2023. The game will be available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and PS5.

In the video we can also see some gameplay sequences which make the atmospheres of the video well understood and how some aspects of the fight will be managed. But now no more talk and let’s move on to moving images:

A meta-virus has infected KORE, the AI ​​of the titan-class space station The Arc, activating the ArcRunner protocol. Your task is to go through the station, defeat its guardians, find KORE and restore it. What’s the problem? Every robotic entity on The Arc is against you and is hunting you to stop you from completing the mission.

WHO WILL YOU BE?

Play as a great tactical agent and select your new cyber android body from one of three models. Depending on your style of play, you can choose whether you want to be a soldier, a ninja or a hacker and become a versatile champion of combat, a fast and deadly fighter or an infiltration and reprogramming specialist… The choice is yours! Each character has their own weapon or skill with perks, from an energy hammer to a katana to an explosive shock attack.

COLLECT YOUR WEAPONS

Keep an eye out for new weapons as you move through The Arc station! Enemies or bosses might drop them, or you might find them in supply crates, as rewards for challenges. Don’t ignore less powerful weapons, as they may give you a tactical advantage! If you still want to increase the damage done by your weapons, use permanent improvements with nanites and upgrades to equip more weapons or use mods!

PERFECT YOUR GAME

Increase your chances of survival in the next match by selecting the nanites obtained and using them to activate powerful meta-progression upgrades in the cryochamber. Choose from a variety of upgrades to boost damage and HP, add slots for weapon mods, and defeat the AI.

Use the Autodoc to equip upgrades for your character. You can choose from four upgrades that will affect weapon damage and effects, as well as add movement capabilities and additional guns! Each power up can be improved up to 5 times and each class has a set of power ups for its character! You will soon be unstoppable!

AMAZING STYLIZED 3D CYBERPUNK GRAPHICS

To reach KORE and defeat the AI, you must first go through The Arc station! Fight your way through the game’s four main zones, each with seven randomly generated levels, from The City, the dystopian cyberpunk metropolis of the down-and-out, to Eden Heights, the posh hometown of the rich. The structure of each level is completely random, so it could include not only sectors from different game modes, but also a sector with a Challenge Box!

PLAY WITH A FRIEND… OR TWO!

Why take on KORE alone when you can get your friends to help you? Play ArcRunner online with up to three players to defeat the evil AI together!