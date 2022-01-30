Egan Bernal continues to evolve well: new medical report

the colombian cyclist Egan Bernal continues with its recovery process after the accident it suffered on January 24 on the roads of Gachancipá (Cundinamarca).

Bernal suffered fractures in the femur and patella of his right leg, in his hand, in several ribs and in his face after colliding with the back of an inter-municipal bus while training a time trial with several teammates. Ineos Grenadiers.

the champion of Tour de France 2019 and of Tour of Italy 2021 He underwent several surgeries and little by little he has shown satisfactory progress. The statement from the Sabana University Clinic talks about progress in his recovery from blunt chest trauma.

The statement from the Clinic this Sunday

“The Clínica Universidad de La Sabana, as a highly complex academic health center that seeks excellence, service and the promotion of life, communicates to the public that the patient Egan Bernal Gómez continues his recovery process favorably.

“Today (Sunday) the procedure was carried out to remove the drains from the thoracostomy that was performed, which allows satisfactory progress in the treatment of closed chest trauma.

“A very positive aspect in his medical progress is that he has not shown signs of infection. In addition to this, we remain very focused on pain control and management. The patient continues nutritional support for his diet.

“All the professionals who make up the medical team that works for the recovery of patient Egan Bernal remain confident in his prompt recovery and ratify our commitment and dedication to service.”

