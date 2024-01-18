Peter Gillis' garbage bag gray Ferrari 812 GTS is for sale!

Reality star, entrepreneur and holiday home owner Peter Gillis regularly changes cars. Toys simply get boring over time. You used to have that as a child, playing with cars on your traffic mat and then you wanted a new car. As an adult, that feeling doesn't go away, I can tell you.

The celebrity is happy to join in Thijs Timmermans on the floor to regularly choose a new car. In doing so, he trades in his old pride again. That is the case this time with his gray Ferrari 812 GTS, because this former Peter Gillis car is now for sale.

The price tag is nice and hefty at €595,000. That is if you buy the supercar privately. The business price is €491,736 ex VAT. It's going to take a ton off again, right? The color we describe as garbage bag gray is what they call Grigio Scuro in Maranello. You can clearly hear the V12 coming, because there is also a Novitec exhaust system underneath. Fine!

Unlike that other ex of Peter Gillis, 812 is not on OnlyFans. The supercar has only driven 23,263 km. Let's list the specs again, just because it's all so impressive. 800 hp, a 6.5 liter V12, 0-100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 340 km/h. With the roof open enough to lose your hair roots, but that didn't bother Gillis.

