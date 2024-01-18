RIA Novosti: The Russian Armed Forces destroyed mercenaries in Kharkov who oversaw the banned RDK

The coordinator of the Nikolaev underground, Sergei Lebedev, announced the liquidation of foreign mercenaries of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in Kharkov. According to him, among them were the curators of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK) (terrorist organization banned in the Russian Federation)who participated in the attack on the Russian regions – Bryansk and Belgorod regions.

“The people there [в пораженном здании] a foreigner was spinning, and French speech was heard. We don’t know exactly how many French were there at the time of the attack. But there were definitely those who supervise the RDK. They are foreigners,” Lebedev said.

According to him, on the same street as the building that came under attack, in which the mercenaries were hiding, there was a military registration and enlistment office.

The Ministry of Defense reported a strike on a camp of foreign mercenaries of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kharkov

On Wednesday, January 17, the Russian defense department reported that the country's Armed Forces hit a building housing French mercenaries in Kharkov with a precision strike. As a result of the attack, the building was completely destroyed. In addition, more than 60 people were killed, and over 20 more were taken to hospitals.

Photo: Viacheslav Ratynskyi / Reuters

In the summer of 2023, RTL radio counted active French mercenaries in the Ukrainian Armed Forces. According to him, more than a hundred French citizens fought in the foreign legion at that time, while at the beginning of the conflict this figure reached 800.

It was noted that most of the volunteers returned to their homeland after several days at the front. The French were forced to buy weapons and equipment at their own expense, receiving from 500 to 3000 euros as salaries.

A fighter who wished to remain anonymous, who has been in Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict, said that he spent a total of almost 50 thousand euros. An automatic machine, for example, costs 4 thousand euros. Some also buy cars to use at the front

RDK took responsibility for the attack on Russian regions

RDK is part of the sabotage unit “Kraken”, formed by the Ukrainian brigade “Azov” (terrorist organization banned in Russia), and is supervised by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine. Together with the Legion “Freedom of Russia” (recognized as terrorist in the Russian Federation and banned) the organization took responsibility for attacks on border guards and sabotage in the Bryansk and Belgorod regions.

Photo: Oleksandr Ratushniak / Reuters

One of the leaders of the RDK is Russian Denis Kapustin (included in the Russian Federation in the list of terrorists and extremists). In July 2023, in an interview with the German newspaper Bild, he admitted that the Ukrainian authorities support the fighters of this group.

According to him, the organization can fully rely on the logistics and infrastructure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Kapustin clarified that we are talking about transporting the wounded inside Ukraine, as well as logistics in general, assistance with the deployment of fighters and assistance in unhindered border crossing.