A 55-year-old woman decided to combine her work on the family farm in Austinburg, Ohio, with fashion and started a small business dedicated to selling wedding dresses from past seasons, for prices under US$999. This business model has generated US$313,000 so far this year.

In 2016, Penny Bowers-Schebal and her husband sold the wine store they managed and moved to the family farm. When they inherited the property of more than 13 hectares, they discovered that it was in poor condition and they dedicated all their effort and money to rebuilding it. Even so, They were barely able to cover expenses and did not generate profits, which led her to consider alternatives. “I suspect it will be a work in progress until the day we leave or die,” he told make itof CNBC

The woman, who still begins her days working on the farm today, reflected on sustainability and discovered that many wedding dresses ended up being destroyed once the season ended. This made her innovate and create Formality Bridal. She first established relationships with department stores “from Maine to California,” and then she offered to buy her past collections and sample dresses for a discounted price.

You could earn US$1,000,000 selling affordable wedding dresses



The next phase of their plan was to put the dresses on sale at a much lower cost than brides were determined to spend, since an average wedding dress costs $1,900, according to the site. The Knot. So For 2018, Penny began offering her dresses for $999 or lessand to show them in a small space, where he received his potential buyers by appointment.

Today, the business is five years old and five employees work there. Its main location, in Geneva, Ohio, is a former abandoned church building, which Penny has remodeled and converted into a store. Recently, she opened a second location in Erie, Pennsylvania. According to the farmer and entrepreneur, Fromality Bridal’s two locations could report revenue of more than $1,000,000 by 2024.