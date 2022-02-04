Lautaro will team up with Dzeko, while Dumfries is the favorite over Darmian on the right. Attention to those who are warned in view of Naples: Toro and Brozovic above all, but also Vidal

With the return of Alexis Sanchez to the field, Simone Inzaghi was able to work with all the players at his disposal on the eve of the derby (the team in retirement tonight could be joined by the president Steven Zhang): only the two injured, Robin Gosens and Joaquin were absent. Correa. Sanchez returned to Milan on Thursday, but unlike Lautaro Martinez – who landed in Italy on a charter flight organized by the Argentine Federation and immediately on the pitch with his teammates – he was unable to take part in yesterday’s session. The return of the former Barcelona was long, with the stopover in Santiago between La Paz and Milan.

SANCHEZ IN THE BALL – See also Leao, a star is blooming. And now it can be worth 50 million The Chilean therefore arrives at the derby with only a training session carried out with the team after the break for the national teams, which in any case gives Inzaghi an increasingly healthy and confident Sanchez: the brace against Bolivia is the confirmation of the excellent period of the Niño Maravilla . Inzaghi spoke like this at the press conference: “Sanchez told me that he is at the top”. Alexis wants to play, but in all probability he will start from the bench in the derby: Lautaro Martinez runs towards a starting shirt alongside Edin Dzeko.

TRAINING – The other doubt on the eve is on the right wing: who between Dumfries and Darmian? The Dutchman starts as a favorite over the former Parma player, who played as a starter in the last two league games against Atalanta and Venice, with Dumfries from 1 ‘in the Coppa Italia match against Empoli. The calendar is full of commitments – after AC Milan there will be Rome, Naples and Liverpool, four fundamental matches in twelve days -, between the two it will be a relay. But in the derby, on Theo Hernandez and Leao’s wing, it should be Dumfries’ turn. For the rest, all confirmed: inside the very titular. Handanovic in goal, Skriniar-De Vrij-Bastoni in defense, Calhanoglu-Brozovic-Barella in midfield, Perisic on the left. No calculations, but watch out for the warned: Brozovic and Lautaro (in addition to Vidal) will miss Napoli in the event of a yellow card. See also Anniversary of the assault on the Capitol: three gaps in democracy

