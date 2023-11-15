Traffic | The construction of the new Hakaniemensilja will cause traffic problems, the zipper principle will be introduced

The construction work of the new Hakaniemensilla will cause lane changes for motor vehicle traffic in Pohjoisranta for an estimated two weeks.

New The construction work on the Hakaniemensilja will slow down the traffic going towards the city center from Monday of next week.

The works will cause lane changes for motor vehicle traffic in Pohjoisranta, at the southern end of Hakaniemensilla, for an estimated two weeks. The city of Helsinki informs about it in its announcement.

The center the lanes going in the direction will merge during the works after the bridge, and car traffic will travel in the direction of the city center in one lane for a distance of about 200 meters.

Neither of the driving lanes currently in use will be removed, but the lanes will be combined into one. When moving, motorists must follow the so-called zipper principle, i.e. they drive from one lane to the other in turn.

The works will not affect pedestrians, cyclists or public transport. The arrangement is valid until approximately December 4.

New According to the current estimate, the Hakaniemensilta bridge will be commissioned in the early summer of 2024. The bridge is part of the Kruunusillat project, which will build a tramway connection from the center of Helsinki to Laajasalo.