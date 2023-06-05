Home page World

Eating a healthy diet can help reduce the risk of cancer. A study shows which foods you should avoid.

Kassel – sport and exercise keeps you fit and healthy. Some studies have already shown that this can reduce the risk of cancer. A healthy and balanced diet also has a positive effect on overall well-being and health. In addition to genetic factors, many cancers are also linked to an unhealthy lifestyle. Therefore, experts advise again and again to abstain from alcohol. Because the Alcohol consumption is closely linked to the increased risk of cancer. Cancer often develops gradually. But with some Cancer Symptoms and Signs should you react. A cancer prevention can therefore save lives. Through preventive measures and early detection can also minimize cancer. An important point is the diet.

The role of diet in cancer prevention

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that up to one in three cases of cancer can be traced back to unfavorable nutrition and too little exercise. Consequently, obesity and some foods are crucial factors. One in the trade magazine eClinical Medicine – Part of THE LANCET Discovery Science published study, shows how certain foods affect the risk of cancer.

Study shows: Highly processed foods increase the risk of cancer

Almost half a million people in Germany develop cancer every year. As the German Cancer Aid writes, diet can have a significant impact on the risk of developing cancer. According to this, some would even promote the growth of cancer cells, while others would slow them down.

In the “Lancet Study”, British researchers examined individual food groups in detail, in particular highly processed or processed foods. The study showed that the more highly processed foods consumed, the higher the risk of cancer. Subjects with the highest consumption had a higher incidence of cancer compared to those with the lowest.

According to Martin Smollich, nutritionist from the University Medical Center Schleswig-Holstein (UKSH), the result of the study is “very revealing”, he says writes on Twitter. “The negative effect of highly processed foods (assuming causality) is essentially an effect of soft drinks and juices. Other products, such as plant-based meat alternatives, play no role at all,” says the nutritionist.

Cancer risk: Experts warn against sugar-sweetened drinks

Consequently, the results of this study support the findings of the experts of the World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF). The non-profit organization is involved in cancer prevention research related to diet, weight and physical activity. For years they have been giving recommendations on how to minimize the risk of developing cancer.

To prevent cancer, the researchers recommend limiting the consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages and drinking mainly water or unsweetened beverages. Research has shown that consumption of these drinks leads to weight gain, overweight and obesity in both children and adults – especially when consumed frequently or in large quantities. Fruit juices should also not be consumed in large quantities as, even without added sugar, they can promote weight gain, similar to sugar-sweetened beverages.

“One of the main problems with sugar-sweetened drinks is that while they provide energy, they don’t fill you up. This can encourage excessive energy expenditure and hence weight gain. This effect is amplified when physical activity is low,” said Professor Martin Wiseman, WCRF Medical and Scientific Advisor.

Prevent cancer: You should integrate these foods into your daily diet

We have summarized below what experts recommend for cancer prevention and what you should pay attention to:

Whole food: Eat a wide variety of foods. Eat mostly plant-based foods. Lots of whole grains, vegetables, fruit and legumes should form the basis of your daily diet.

Eat a wide variety of foods. Eat mostly plant-based foods. Lots of whole grains, vegetables, fruit and legumes should form the basis of your daily diet. Less fast food and processed foods: Eat low-fat and high-fat foods.

Eat low-fat and high-fat foods. Less red meat and sausages: Eat less meat and avoid processed meat. A fish meal should be on the table once or twice a week.

Eat less meat and avoid processed meat. A fish meal should be on the table once or twice a week. No sodas and sweetened drinks: Water, tea or coffee without sugar is better. Fruit juices only in moderation.

Water, tea or coffee without sugar is better. Fruit juices only in moderation. Sugar and Salt should only be used sparingly.

and should only be used sparingly. Eat slowly: Take your time to eat. Eat with pleasure.

Take your time to eat. Eat with pleasure. Active lifestyle: Do you do sports. Lots of exercise is good for your health. Those who abstain from alcohol and do not smoke can significantly reduce their risk of cancer.

Do you do sports. Lots of exercise is good for your health. Those who abstain from alcohol and do not smoke can significantly reduce their risk of cancer. Source: German Society for Nutrition (DGE), European code against cancerWCRF

Editor’s note: The information given in this article does not replace a visit to a doctor. Only experts can make the right diagnosis and initiate appropriate therapy. The intake of medication or dietary supplements should be discussed with a doctor beforehand.

So if you know the risks, you can reduce them. Many Dietary supplements can also cause cancer – Stiftung Warentest warns. But there are also many Myths and theories about cancer. But few are true. (Vivian Werg)