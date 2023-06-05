Football | AFP: The Saudi delegation arrived in Paris – the deal with Lionel Messi is almost done

The contract between Lionel Messi and Al-Hilal is supposed to be completed during the beginning of the week, AFP sources say.

Saudi Arabian Al-Hilal football team representatives have traveled to Paris to sign the Argentine star player Lionel Messi’s with, says news agency AFP.

AFP bases its information on two insider sources.

The Saudi delegation is supposed to meet Messi’s father and agent Jorge Messi and get Lionel Messi’s signature on the contract as soon as possible, sources told AFP.

Messi, 35, has played the last two seasons at Paris Saint-Germain. Messi’s departure from PSG was confirmed on Saturday.

According to another AFP source, the agreement is yet to be finalized.

“If everything goes well, Messi will sign a contract with Al-Hilal and it will be announced before next weekend,” says the source.

Messi has also been connected to his former club FC Barcelona and David Beckham’s to Inter Miami.

Already this day in the spring, another superstar played in the Saudi Arabian league Cristiano Ronaldo in Al-Nassr’s team. In addition, on Saturday, the Saudi Arabian TV channel reported that Real Madrid’s left Karim Benzema would have made a deal with Al-Ittihad.