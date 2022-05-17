There are many concepts and theories of successful and rational leadership, but they all require a set of qualities and skills to be achieved by those who face its tasks and roles. History bears witness that there are exceptional leaders who made major transformations with their minds and wisdom that became examples of their great qualities and capabilities, and the school of the founding father remains. The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, a model in foundation, will, good governance, giving and generosity, fraternity and humanity, and a school in politics, international relations, respect for others and the continuity of civilizations, a school of science, literature and wisdom His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”; Therefore, the homeland is under the protection of a leader who carries a great legacy of principles and foundations of governance and wisdom, a leader whose personality reflects in every word and deed the characteristics of historical leaders, leaders who illuminate the paths of the future in front of their homelands, and make for them glory upon glory, and a new bright history.

And when His Highness, the President of the State, “may God protect him,” says on his account on “Twitter”: (May God have mercy on my brother Khalifa. The trust is heavy.. We ask God for success, help and payment), but he says his words with the spirit and mind of a leader who knows the size of the responsibility, and knows the value of the homeland and its greatness. His Highness knows in the essence of his words that heavy responsibilities are the destiny of the men of history and its leaders and that they are worthy of them, just as the people of the Emirates know that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” is the protector of the nation’s fever, the builder of its fortified shield, and a guard its identity and the supporter of its modern renaissance.

Yes, sir, may God protect you, you were right when I said that trust is heavy, and people and history believe when they say: You are the leader we knew, unstoppable by challenges, and he does not see the impossible except to achieve them. The people are reassured with you and you, so go with us to the splendor that befits the Emirates.. Long live for us, sir.. and perpetuate the glories of the homeland. We ask God for your Highness success and payment.