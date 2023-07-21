SS1: inglorious victory for Tänak

The Rally of Estonia officially got underway in the Italian late afternoon last night, with the local public already celebrating the best time set by Ott Tanak, curiously six tenths ahead of both Elfyn Evans and the Finn Esapekka Lappi, with reigning world champion Kalle Rovanperä in fourth position and slightly further back, seven tenths away. A performance however overshadowed by 5 minute penalty inflicted on Tänak himself, thanks to the engine replacement even before the start.

Friday: Tänak triumphs, but Rovanperä celebrates

Rally therefore marked by the immediate sanction, but which did not knock down the soul of the Estonian Ford driver, capable of signing the best performance even in the first three tests of the day, thus starting Friday in a great way with a poker overall despite the general classification against him. In the latter, at least in the first half of the day, the Belgian reigned Thierry Neuvilleable to take advantage of Tänak’s troubles and Lappi’s hybrid system failure to take the lead of the standings with an advantage of almost 7 seconds over Rovanperä. Evans further back, in third position but 13 seconds behind the Estonian driver. However, the story of the second part of the day of the Estonian rally has changed since SS5with the rain who offered an important assist to the reigning world champion to record an exceptional time, useful for catching up on the Hyundai driver. The Finn from Toyota then replied in the next round, to the point of taking the lead in the standings also thanks to a lackluster 5th time by Neuville. Situation in the general classification that did not change even at the end of SS7, this time characterized by the fifth overall victory of Tänak, 2 seconds faster than Lappi. Decisive, at least for today’s final outcome, was SS8, closed with the sixth victory of the Estonian from Ford but with Rovanperä still in command by 3 seconds flat over Neuville. The battle for third place was also exciting, with Lappi currently third but only two seconds ahead of Evans.

WRC | Rally Estonia, standings after SS8 – Top 10

POS. PILOT CAR TIME/GAP 1 Kalle Rovanperä Toyota 1:12:22.2 2 Thierry Neuville Hyundai +3.0 3 Esapekka Lappi Hyundai +12.2 4 Elfyn Evans Toyota +14.1 5 Teemu Suninen Hyundai +33.8 6 Pierre-Louis Loubet Ford +48.8 7 Takamoto Katsuta Toyota +1:03.6 8 Andreas Mikkelsen Skoda (WRC2) +4:07.4 9 Gus Greensmith Skoda (WRC2) +4:14.1 10 Sami Pajari Skoda (WRC2) +4:25.0

See you on Saturday

The activities will thus resume in the Italian morning of tomorrow, with the first test of the day scheduled at 7:10. From the SS9, the program will continue uninterruptedly up to stage 17, in this case with departure set for 19:25. Don’t miss it SS16 at 18:05with the trial of Kanepi 2 live on Sky Sports Actionchannel 204.