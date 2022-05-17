NATO Decision Niinistö in the Swedish Parliament: Russia challenges our position, Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership is not “out of anyone”

According to the President, the threshold for military action against the Nordic countries is already very high. Together with the other Nordic countries, Finland and Sweden will form a “strong five” in the future.

Of the Republic president Sauli Niinistö gave a keynote speech at the Swedish parliament on Tuesday, justifying the NATO decision by Finland and Sweden.

According to Niinistö, Russia’s demand to prevent NATO enlargement sought to restrict Finland’s freedom of choice and sovereignty. This, in turn, showed that Finland’s non-aligned line could no longer continue.

– This challenged our position. Russia’s major attack on Ukraine made it clear that it was once again ready to use armed force in its neighborhood to achieve its goals. Together, these factors revealed the unsustainability of our traditional positioning, Niinistö said of the speech according to the Finnish translation.

President He said at the beginning of his speech that Finland and Sweden were taking “historic steps” together and that the countries’ NATO membership would strengthen not only their own security but also that of the entire defense alliance.

– It is not out of anyone, Niinistö summed up.

Thought the new war in Europe in the 2020s until recently seemed distant, until the Russian invasion turned everything on its head.

– At the same time, our trust in traditional ways of ensuring our security and managing our relations with Russia was broken. Our old ways of working no longer correspond to the new situation.

Niinistö emphasized that the goals of Finland’s foreign and security policy have not changed. Finland wants to build peace. The neighbor behind the eastern border is and will remain.

– Our solution does not change geography. Finland wants to continue to deal with the practical issues generated by the border neighborhood in a matter-of-fact and professional manner. Security is not a zero-sum game. The same Finn looks at Russia across the border as before.

President also quoted the President of the United States Harry S. Trumania. He said that “there are times when it is much wiser to act than to hesitate”.

With the start of the Russian invasion, Finland and Sweden were facing just such a moment. The risks of inaction grew greater than those of inaction.

The President also raised the issue of the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoganin hardened speeches. However, Niinistö was convinced that this situation would be resolved through constructive discussions. There is extensive support for Finland’s and Sweden’s membership among NATO countries, Niinistö reminded.

The president said that together with Denmark, Norway and Iceland, Finland and Sweden will form a “strong five”.

– Our military strengths are of European excellence and our capabilities are complementary. The threshold for military action against us is already very high.

Niinistö delivered a speech in parliament in Swedish. The video recording of the speech can be viewed on the Swedish Parliament website.

President Niinistö and Mrs. Jenni Haukio are on a two-day visit to Sweden. They will return to Finland on Wednesday.

On the first day of the visit, the presidential couple also met with the King of Sweden Charles XVI of Gustav and the queen Silvian.