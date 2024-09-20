Tomorrow, Saturday, September 21, 2024, payments for the September-October two-month period of the Pension for the Welfare of Older Adults and other social programs will end.

The above means that it will not be until the next November of this 2024 when the beneficiaries of the Pension for the Welfare of Older Adults receive the last payment of 6 thousand pesos from this social program of the Ministry of Welfare this year.

Yet, It should be noted that some senior citizens may not receive the deposit for the November-December period this year if their Banco del Bienestar card has been lost or stolen..

And it must be emphasized that, Welfare Bank card It is the only means by which the federal government, through the Ministry of Welfare, pays beneficiaries of social programs such as the Pension for the Welfare of Older Adults.

In this way, beneficiaries of the social programs of the Ministry of Welfare must have a Banco del Bienestar card in order to be paid for the November-December period of 2024.

Welfare launches alert on cards from the Welfare Bank/Photo: Welfare

Welfare Pension Requirements

If you are not yet a beneficiary of the social program Pension for the Well-being of Older Adults, please note that the following are the requirements that must be met:

*Be 65 years of age or older within the two-month period of incorporation.

*Be Mexican by birth or naturalization with current residence in the Mexican Republic.

*Birth certificate.

*Valid identification document: voter or INAPAM credential, passport or other documents issued by the corresponding authority that prove identity).

*Unique Population Registry Code (CURP).

*Proof of address (not more than 6 months old) or proof of residence from the local authority.

*Single Welfare Form duly completed.

It should also be noted that the registration of new beneficiaries of the Pension for the Welfare of Older Adults was carried out last August, so it is important to keep an eye on the official communication channels of the Welfare Secretariat to find out the new affiliation dates.