by VALERIO BARRETTA

Martin chases Bagnaia

Jorge Martin is hungry for redemption after the first weekend of the “Marco Simoncelli”, which for some was a triumph while for the Spaniard it was nothing short of chaotic. The leader of the World Championship said he has worked hard on himself and wants to reap the results already this weekend to respond to that Francesco Bagnaia with whom he lost the head to head of today’s Trials.

Martin’s words

“I didn’t have time to look at the data, I only saw Bagnaia in great shape. I worked on myself and I’m happy, because for example I’ve already managed to improve on the qualifying time from two weeks ago. The race pace is very good: I lapped in 1’30” with the medium tyre and it’s incredible“, this is his comment on Sky Sports MotoGP.

“For me, Curve 11 is a problem, but it’s a problem for everyone who isn’t called Bagnaia.. It’s incredible how he does it: I’ve improved a lot but he’s made a big step in that area. He’s a great reference, he knows perfectly when and how to enter. I’m trying but I’m risking enough“.

“For me the track was in worse conditions than two Sundays ago: there was definitely less grip and when exiting corners and braking I felt the bike sliding a lot more. We managed to improve, however, time and pace: it’s incredible how we are progressing, we are going very fast.“.