Cats can draw your attention for their cute bodies and dominating attitude. You may also know about their natural hunting instinct, which becomes evident in how they look at their prey. Despite having this idea, her sudden transformation into a mighty predator can intimidate you. At one time, she sat on your lap like a fluffy ball. The next moment, she emerged into a fierce force with her sharp reflexes and unmissable strikes. While their hunting side is a reality, there are ways to tame this instinctive personality trait with some knowledge. So, let’s get into the depth of the matter.

Hunting behavior in cats

Housecats can be found with sharp teeth, nighttime vision, speed, hunting prowess, and strong reflexes by default because they belong to the same feline group as wild cats. And they are similar to them in several ways. Wild cats chase animals and their progenies to feed themselves. It is their solitary mission. Over time, the small feral cats and their relationship with humans have changed. People nurtured them to handle pests in their farming area. These became domesticated, but they still needed to arrange for their food. Hence, the hunting behavior became ingrained in them.

Imagine an African leopard in a savannah with tensed muscles and laser-sharp focus on the nearby grazing antelope. She wriggles her hindquarters and pounces on the prey after a good chase. Your domestic cat is a milder version of that leopard. The only difference is your cat is interested in smaller creatures like mice and songbirds. Otherwise, her hunting style is all the same. You can watch her spot a prey, lie low on the ground, and slowly move to the target before springing forward as the distance grows less. Others can prefer to hide before attacking. The outdoor domestic cats will grab mice, rabbits, birds, and others. But indoor cats will display these tendencies as they play.

A few mysteries for cat owners

Like other pet parents, you may often ask yourself why your cat is still interested in their prey even when you take good care of her food. You can blame it on their hard-wired ancestral DNA. Dogs have been bred selectively, unlike cats. Hence, cats continue to exhibit their primal instincts. The little furry friend may not depend on hunting for its survival. But it’s challenging for them to control once their basic instinct kicks in.

Domestic cats can still hunt no matter how easily they get their nutrition. And if your pet brings a dead or alive mouse home, don’t fear. This gesture from her is a sign of her fondness for you. She is sharing the bounty with the family as her mother did. Indoor cats, however, chase balls and toy mice. They can give you these even if these things are not eatable. Leave them outside for some time if you want them to develop their hunting talent.

Since hunting can be dangerous for your cat’s health, you may be concerned about her. You can guide this behavior in them by keeping them indoors and providing a stimulating environment where they can indulge in their hunting instincts safely. Give them suitable houseplants and toys. You can also create an intense playtime to divert their attention.