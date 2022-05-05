Rodolfo Carrion, better known as ‘Felpudini’, made some revealing statements in mid-April on the YouTube program “Por mi madre” where he claimed to have been excluded from “JB en ATV” due to his age. The actor pointed out that the production does not want to take care of any health problem related to the contagion of COVID-19 despite having all the respective vaccination doses.

After a few weeks, Adolfo Chuiman came out to support his colleague, assuring him that Jorge Benavides’ decision to leave him without a job seems absurd. Now, Marshmallow He joins this support and was quite confused with the few opportunities that artists of his generation currently receive.

Melcochita comes out in defense of veteran artists

Paul Villanueva He affirmed that at 86 years old he feels with all the strength to continue working on stage. Likewise, he pointed out that, despite his long career, the new generations know his art well.

‘Felpudini’ spoke about his absence on TV. Photo: YouTube capture / broadcast

“ At 86 years old, I feel vital to work on television, in the cinema, wherever they call me. Like Alex Valle, I will die on stage. I don’t understand why they don’t give the gentlemen jobs. The same thing happens with me, even a 4-year-old boy tells me don’t go, don’t watch it ”, he specified for El Popular.

Adolfo Chuiman wants to take ‘Felpudini’ to “In the background there is room”

The star of “In the background there is room” was quite indignant with the exclusion of ‘Felpudini’ due to his age and pointed out that he is looking for a place in the return of the long-awaited series. Chuiman hopes that the television house echoes her request and can return to work alongside his friend.

Adolfo Chuiman and Rodolfo Carrión have been friends since they were young. Photo: Adolfo Chuiman/Instagram, Carlos Contreras/GLR

“I want to put it in “In the background there is room”, I would love to, I am seeing that. He’s my brother, that already depends on the company (…) We studied theater together, being friends all our lives. He is an excellent human being and a great actor, “he said for El Popular.