The months go by and that means one thing, that the movie of Lightyear is much closer to landing in theaters, something that fans of pixar Y Disney are looking forward to next summer. For that reason, they do not stop us from remembering everything that we are going to see through trailers, and just on this day, the mouse company has already released a new video preview.

During the few minutes that it lasts, the iconic hero can be seen unveiling the suit that will make him a legend, and stating that said armor means responsibility to save the universe from the evil ones. On his part, in the space command in which the character works, it is perceived that everyone carries with them the phrase “to infinity, and beyond” that we all know.

You can watch the trailer here:

A great interesting detail that is added in the advance is that of the story, which apparently will lead the protagonist to an accident with his ship on a planet unknown to the astronaut. Site where he must survive the most hostile dangers, this thanks to a small cat-shaped robot and a local human civilization.

Another of the great appearances is that of evil robots, which are managed by an entity that has not yet appeared. Added to this is the presence of zurg, who is not known if in this adventure he will have the role of emperor of space. So now, we will have to wait to discover all the secrets that this spin-off of the saga awaits. toy story.

Remember that Lightyear debuts the next June 17 On cinemas.

