If you are a fan of anime, surely you have noticed that its protagonists tend to be very good-looking. light Yagami, Eren jaeger, Ranma Y Usagi Tsukino they are just a few that come to mind and we doubt that when you think of them they will make you some ‘ugly characters’.

The reality is that when we think of some ‘ugly characters’ in anime, our minds almost always go to some who function as the funny companions. If only we can think of Shin Chan as an ugly one who is the protagonist of his own series. If you’ve ever wondered why this situation occurs, we already have an answer.

The ‘ugly characters’ in anime can be expensive

An entertainer known as Takenokokun shared in his Twitter some of your experience developing in your field. The artist started a thread where he talked about why anime doesn’t usually have ‘ugly characters’ in the lead roles. Something that perhaps many were not aware of until now.

Takenokokun He mentioned that he once asked a classmate why almost all the protagonists are handsome. Faced with questioning, his friend replied: ‘Making ugly characters is expensive.’ He added that a drawing of someone with different imperfections costs more time and money than simply drawing a thin one with well-defined features.

Besides making ugly characters more time consuming, there is very little demand for them. The public does not start looking for new anime or manga where the protagonist is not attractive, at least that is how the partner of Takenokokun. So we already have two important factors to take into account when we question the absence of protagonists of this type.

Takenokokun He closed his thread by emphasizing that the lack of these is due more to the long process it takes to make ugly characters. In addition, he said that he does not believe that it is the fault of the animators, who surely do have the ability to do them. However, in the absence of a lawsuit, they may find it unnecessary to take those extra steps. Do you think we’ll ever have an ugly shonen protagonist?

