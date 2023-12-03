Genesis unveils the Genesis X Gran Berlinetta VGT. The latter refers to the fact that in principle anyone can drive it, but you can’t buy it.

Genesis is teasing us a bit with their ‘X’ models. The Genesis X Coupe and Genesis They now have an even wilder brother, but you can be sure that it will not go into production. This is the Genesis X Gran Berlinetta VGT.

Vision Gran Turismo

Why isn’t it going into production? Because VGT obviously stands for Vision Gran Turismo. The car is therefore intended as the showpiece for Genesis in Gran Turismo 7. The Gran Berlinetta is added to a now long list of cars specifically developed for the game. This means that production plans are as good as 0, but you can experience the drivetrain through Gran Turismo and also see the car thanks to the stunning graphics of the game.

Design

What a picture Genesis has made of it again. The bright orange paint makes the Genesis X Gran Berlinetta VGT look quite in your face, but special lines have also been chosen. The characteristic Genesis lamps, two lines that continue on the side and back and form the front grille, ensure that it remains recognisably a Genesis.

Interior

The interior reminds us of both Aston Martin and Bentley and as a Genesis you can’t really get a bigger compliment. Things like ergonomics don’t matter much for the Genesis What you need is in front of you: a yoke-like steering wheel with a screen with all the information processed in the middle. If this steering wheel ever sees a production car, it will have two buttons to adjust the ABS and traction control.

Engine

The key word of a VGT car like the Genesis X Gran Berlinetta is ‘freedom’. In Gran Turismo you don’t get a fine if your car emits too much. That’s why Genesis didn’t go fully electric with the Berlinetta. The basis of the engine is the current Genesis V6, but boosted to 870 hp. It can rev up to 10,000 revolutions per minute! Thanks to a 210 hp electric motor, you reach 1,071 hp and 1,337 Nm of torque.

In January, an update will appear in Gran Turismo 7 that will add the Genesis X Gran Berlinetta VGT. You can get it for free by watching a live stream. You can probably just buy it in the game afterwards.

This article You can’t buy the beautiful Genesis, but you can drive it first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#buy #stunning #Genesis #drive