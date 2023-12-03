Almost two years since the release of the first season, in the last hours Paramount+ released the first trailer official of second season of Haloa series taken from the video game franchise of the same name by Bungie and 343 Industries.

The series, just like the video games, has the protagonist focused on Master Chiefelite soldier of the Spartan-II type and member of the United Nations Space Command, fighting against alien enemies known as the Covenant.

The first season was well received by critics and audiences and this pushed Paramount to renew the series for a second season. Production of the latter ended in May 2023.

On the occasion of the Paramount+ panel at CCXP, the first official trailer for the aforementioned second season was revealed, which you can find at the head of the article.

The trailer in question is full of sequences that see the Covenant intensify their efforts to wipe out the human race from the galaxy. The trailer also highlights Master Chief and the UNSC’s attempts to thwart them, as well as the Cortana’s returnwhich will have a new design.

The second season will see the return of Pablo Schreiber as John-117/Master Chief, Shabana Azmi as Margaret Parangosky and Natascha McElhone as Catherine Elizabeth Halsey.

Jen Taylor will again play Cortana, who has already played the role in the Halo video game series.

The first episode of the second season of Halo will be released exclusively on the Paramount+ platform onFebruary 8, 2024.