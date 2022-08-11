The video, whose original version was published a few days ago, is accompanied by comments from the Naughty Dog team.

The Summer Game Fest 2022 ended what was already considered an open secret: Naughty Dog is preparing a The Last of Us remake which, with the official name of The Last of Us: Part 1, promises to significantly improve the graphics of the original installment thanks to the power of PS5 and PC. Shortly after, PlayStation published a first official gameplay in English that complements the images with comments from the developers.

The remake improves facial animation and AI, as well as introducing accessibility optionsNow, the Japanese brand has taken a similar step by presenting the same video with voices in spanish, which facilitates communication with all those players who did not understand the English version. After all, the members of Naughty Dog provide very relevant information about the graphic changes of The Last of Us: Part 1, which pays special attention to the face animation Of the characters.

Beyond this, it should be remembered that this video also serves to highlight some of the biggest improvements from The Last of Us: Part 1, including more realistic AI, over 60 accessibility options, a permadeath mode, and unsurprisingly unique features for the DualSense controller. In addition, the gameplay confirms that the remake can be played at a native 4K resolution and 30 FPS, or at dynamic 4K and 60 FPS.

We will have access to this improved adventure from the next september 2, release date of The Last of Us: Part 1 on PS5. This announcement has not finished convincing all PlayStation players, as many claim that there are no major differences in terms of the PS3 version. However, from Naughty Dog they defend the title and consider it the most meticulous project they have worked on.

