Real Madrid were proclaimed champions of the European Super Cup yesterday after beating Eintracht Frankfurt, which allowed many of the players on the Whites’ squad to add another prestigious European trophy to their record. In recent years, Real Madrid has won everything on several occasions and this has made several players from the white squad become some of the players with the most European Super Cups in history, equaling true legends. Let’s see who are the footballers who have won this trophy the most times.
He was the first to get this mark. He was an attacking midfielder for Ajax in the glorious 1970s, with whom he managed to win two European Super Cups, after also winning the European Cup twice. Later he went to Belgian Anderlecht, where he continued to win titles, notably the Cup Winners’ Cup, on two occasions, which allowed him to win two more European Super Cups.
The Brazilian is currently the player with the most titles in football history. A record man who could not be missing from this list, and who has also accumulated three European Super Cups. He won the first with Sevilla after proclaiming himself UEFA champion and beating Barça, with whom he would win the next three by winning three Champions.
The historic Italian defender had a very long career at Milan, which led him to win 5 Champions Leagues. This also allowed him to win 4 European Super Cups, making him one of the players who won this title the most times.
From here, the Real Madrid players enter who, with yesterday’s victory, add up to 4 European Super Cups. One of them is Carvajal, who after winning the first in 2014, has lifted this cup again in 2016, 2017 and 2022. Only Atlético de Madrid prevented them from lifting another in 2018.
The German could not be missing, who arrived in 2013 and became a key player in the white midfield. In the last year he has been losing prominence, but the 2022 Super Cup is also his.
Kroos’s dance partner for nearly a decade, his sheer talent has seen his career endure and remain at a level where he could again win many titles.
He is the one who has been at Real Madrid the longest, and in his beginnings a huge FC Barcelona prevented him from being able to opt for more titles such as the European Super Cup. However, thanks to his effort and talent, over time he has been able to get rid of the thorn and add titles that demonstrate his greatness as a player.
