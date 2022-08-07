The deadline to submit applications for Leader aid, financed by the Rural Development Program of the Region of Murcia 2014-2022, for unscheduled projects is now open. As indicated this Sunday by the councilor for Pedanías of the Lorca City Council, Antonio Navarro, the term ends on December 23, 2022 and, until then, local administrations, freelancers, SMEs, entities and foundations that meet the territorial requirements, and that base their activity in the lines on which these aids will be granted, they can apply for them.

In Lorca, a total of 16 districts of the municipality can benefit from them: Avilés, Béjar, Coy, Culebrina, Doña Inés, Fontanares, Humbrías, Jarales, Nogalte, Ortillo, La Paca, Torrealvilla, La Tova, Zarcilla de Ramos, Zarzadilla from Totana and Zarzalico. In total there are five lines of action, ranging from the diversification of agricultural activity to the promotion of rural tourism and the revaluation of natural, landscape and cultural resources.

In the field of SMEs, the creation of small businesses dedicated to non-agricultural activities is promoted, and subsidies are given to companies that produce local products to improve their marketing channels. As far as tourism is concerned, part of the amount is earmarked for promoting and modernizing the supply of rural accommodation and restaurants and for promoting the territory in terms of wine tourism, agrotourism and gastrotourism.

The aid program also aims to support the incorporation of public and private services that improve the quality of life of the rural population and help establish it. On the other hand, there will be investment in initiatives that help recover and value the resources of the territory.