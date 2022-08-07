Donny van Iperen of the Moldovan club FC Zimbru is in hospital in Moldova after he became unconscious on Saturday in a collision with the goalkeeper of opponent Dinamo-Auto. The 27-year-old former Telstar and Go Ahead Eagles player has been taken to hospital in the capital Chisinau. After a violent night, in which he fought for his life, according to the club doctor, his condition has been stable since this afternoon and Van Iperen is out of danger.

#Telstar #Ahead #Eagles #player #danger #collision #goalkeeper