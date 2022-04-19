Mexico.- For love there is no age and proof of this is the relationship they maintain Vicente Fernandez Jr. and Mariana Gonzalez, 58 and 37 years oldrespectively, a courtship that has given a lot to talk about and has recently become a topic of conversation again, this after the luxurious vacations that the couple took for Colombia during Holy Week.

Once again, the Fernández Dynasty is in the eye of the hurricane, as Mariana, the renowned Mexican Kim Kardashian, has received strong criticism for her relationship with Vicente, the eldest son of Don Vicente Fernández, who died on December 12.

And it is that Internet users assure that Mariana González she is a very interested woman and she is only with Vicente for his moneyher legacy, surname and fame, for which the criticism has not stopped for some time on her social networks, where the comments section is always full of harsh words for her person, which she has preferred to ignore.

According to Internet users, it is clear that what exists between the two is not love, as they presume on social networks, at least not on her part, since Vicente Fernández Jr. has always been seen as most in love with the woman with whom he longs to marry and start a family.

“You are interested”: They criticize Mariana González for her relationship with Vicente Fernández Jr.

Just by looking around the social networks of both, it can be seen that they have not stopped giving themselves a life of luxury, shopping in the best stores of luxury fashion brands, traveling to the most outstanding tourist destinations in the world, visiting the places fashionable and enjoying private jet travel and more.

It’s due life full of luxuries that many claim that Mariana is with Vicenteone of the heirs of the millionaire fortune left by Don Chente, the renowned Charro de Huentitán, who has also made his own patrimony through different businesses and a career in the artistic world.

The argument of the followers of the Fernandez Abarca family is that she is only with him for his money, since he is not a “very handsome” man, neither his age and much less talented, but the couple has ignored these comments, enjoying their love relationship to the fullest and showing it off in style.

