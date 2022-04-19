The health device deployed in Murcia on the occasion of the Bando de la Huerta has made a total of 189 assistances until 7:30 p.m., which represents approximately 40% of those registered in 2019, the last edition held before the two years of interruption due to the pandemic and during which there were 457 incidents. Of the 189 cases this year, 79 were alcohol intoxications, of which two required hospital transfer.

According to sources from the Murcian Health Service (SMS), assistance decreased among patients between 15 and 17 years old, and increased in the age range of 18 to 35 years, which accounted for almost 45% of the assistance received until 7:30 p.m.

As a notable incident, in the Red Cross field hospital located in Plaza de Santoña, two people were treated for stab wounds. Police officers responded to the scene to investigate the incident.

The care of 6 patients affected by pepper spray in the field hospital installed in La Fica was also reported. Those treated presented eye irritation and mild respiratory symptoms, none of which required transfer to a hospital.

Bottles accumulated in La Fica. /



Guillermo Carrion / AGM



It is in the area near Fica, where the ‘Zona Huertana Dance’ event for young people, with music and ‘foodtrucks’, was held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., where a good part of the incidents were recorded. The field hospital installed there, due to the care load, was reinforced with one of the EMUs assigned to the device. According to the Red Cross, the main reasons for assistance were minor injuries and mild alcohol poisoning.

In the venue, which has a maximum capacity of 15,000 people and which was too small, no alcoholic beverages were sold. The contracted private security did not allow access to the space with bottles either. For this reason, the entrance area to the event became an improvised big bottle and the access door into a parking lot where dozens of abandoned cars were piled up.

Throughout the day of the Bando, a river of young people crossed the city along Teniente Flomesta Avenue in the direction of La Fica. The groups carried bags full of drinks. Others had ‘tuned’ shopping carts with speakers installed on both sides that spit out the latest hits. Some also carried signs with written messages that were a declaration of intent: ‘Nasio pa bebeh’, could be read on one of the carts. “Where is this youth going?” A woman asked her husband. “To the drinking fountain that is installed in La Fica,” the man replied.