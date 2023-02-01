February is the month chosen by Joe Goldberg to return to Netflix. “The Witch” and “Vinland Saga 2” will also be available.

Like every month Netflix announced the premieres that it will have on its platform. With various movies and series streaming to watch in February, the story that will capture the attention of all users will be “You”, season 4. With Penn Badgley again with the role of Joe Goldbergthis time he will try to stop his criminal acts, but a new love interest will make him relapse.

Joe, who will seek to escape from his past using a new identity, will find himself with a new ‘love’, but also with a rival, who apparently knows his secrets. The premiere of “You, season 4” will be divided into two parts: the first will arrive on February 9 and the second on March 9.

Series premiering in February 2023 on Netflix

“You”: Season 4 – (9/2/2023)

“Lidia Poët’s law” (2/15/2023)

“Outer Banks” Season 3 (2/23/2023)

“Love Battle” (2/10/2023)

“Love is blind: where are they now?”: Season 3 (10/2/2023)

“The First Time” (2/15/2023)

“Triad” (2/22/2023)

“Playing with fire: Germany” (2/28/2023)

“The Upshaw Family”: Part 3 (2/16/2023)

“All the times we fell in love” (2/14/2023)

“Robbers: The Series” Season 2″ (2/17/2023)

“The girl and the cosmonaut” (2/17/2023)

Movies premiering in February 2023 on Netflix

“Your house or mine” (10/2/2023)

“Re/Member” (2/14/2023)

“Infested” (3/2/2023)

“We have a ghost” (2/24/2023)

“Free Spirit” (2/3/2023)

“Love squared again” (2/13/2023)

“The Strangers” (2/22/2023)

“My name is Chihiro” (2/22/2023)

“Little Women” (2/25/2023)

“A Girl in Trouble” (2/10/2023)

“Chucky: the devil doll 2” (02/16/2023)

Documentaries to watch in February 2023 on Netflix

“The Murdaughs”: death and scandal in South Carolina (2/22/2023)

“Formula 1: the emotion of a Grand Prix” Season 5 (2/24/2023)

“Bill Russell”: Legend (2/8/2023)

“Letters from a distance” (2/17/2023)

Cartoons to watch in February 2023 on Netflix

“My dad the intergalactic hunter” (9/2/2023)

“That girl lay lay” Season 2 (2/23/2023)

“Weirdos” Season 2 (2/24/2023)

“Thomas & Friends: Full Steam Trains” Season 2 (2/16/2023)

“Robocar Poli: museum of songs” (2/14/2023)

“The Adventures of Captain Underpants: The Movie” (2/16/2023)

Anime to watch in February 2023 on Netflix

“Vinland Saga” will present its season 2. Photo: Netflix