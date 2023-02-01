Books | Completely different hits: This is how the Bestsellers of audiobooks and printed books differ from each other

In the case of non-fiction books, crimes are emphasized in audio books, crafts in printed books.

Last the top of the best-selling audio books of the year is completely different from the top of printed books. In both fiction and non-fiction, different titles sell in print rather than as audiobooks. The same applies to children’s literature. This is evident from the Finnish Publishing Association’s publication last week statistics.

For example, the winner of the Finlandia prize Iida Rauma Disposal – Case report is third on the printed literature sales lists, but not at all among the ten best-selling audio books of last year. The same applies Tommi Kinnusen and Kari Hotakainen novels.

In printed fiction, the top spot is considered Ilkka Remsen Tornadoand among the ten best-selling books, excitement is also represented Reijo Mäken the latest Vares novel and Max Seeck’s thriller. Thriller literature also sells as audio books, but the top names are partly different: Christian Rönnbacka and Seppo Jokinen.

Similarities can also be found in the lists: The second place in the best sellers is both in print and as an audio book Enni Mustonen the final part of a series of historical and entertaining novels Factor. Rämö’s fairy tale Hildur is high on both lists.

Among the audiobooks, it became the third best-selling domestic fiction book last year Emmi-Liia Sjöholm Power horseswhich is specifically written primarily as an audiobook.

Information books the lists are even further apart than in fiction. Among the printed books, handicraft books related to knitting are sold in particular. Mika Aaltolan and by Maria Pettersson Information books are at the top of the sales list of printed books, but do not appear in the best sellers of audio books.

On the audiobook side, crime-related literature is especially popular as non-fiction books Janne “Nacci” Tranbergin from the story to other prison depictions.

Among the biographies, it became a bestseller as an audiobook Mikko Kuustonen autobiography and on the side of printed books Jari Tervon already published in 2019 Loir, which has certainly affected last year’s sales Vesa-Matti Loirin death.

Junior- and children’s books Bluebird and Tiina Nopolan Risto Räppääja and babysitter interested buyers of both the printed book and the audio book. Otherwise, even these lists were completely different from each other. Among the best-selling titles in print books were several children’s picture books. The Risto Räppääjä series was strongly emphasized in audiobooks.

Took the top spot in printed books Mauri Kunnas a recent picture book, a joke book at the top of the audio books that they have made Juhana Salakari and the tube players Ella and Helmi.

Tubettaja are also strongly represented on the list of audiobooks. Several episodes of the Vitsipitas series starring trumpeters made it to the list of the best-selling audio books, and social media stars Niko and Santu also made it to the list. My amazing life -book.