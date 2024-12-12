This is how things are and this is how we have told them

Things are not like that, things want us to believe that they are like that, right-wing media and judges who work in unison to bring down the government because it is not their sign. They win the cultural battle thanks to the media and judicial war for which they have all the resources

The right affirms without blushing that the left controls the majority of the media, that feminism cancels them, that they are silenced, that the Government censors, that Moncloa is the Ministry of Truth, that Sánchez is Big Brother and that Spain is South Korea. North. Yes even The Revolt It is a Monclovite operation to end the only critical program on television, which is The Anthill! The right only has two plush ants and a battered presenter to fight against the evil empire of Sanchismo. Strange Orwellian North Korean dictatorship in which they can say this morning, noon and night, by land, sea and air, from the majority of radios, televisions and newspapers that are incomprehensibly opposed to the government. It looks like a caricature but it is a portrait.

The reality, they know, is the opposite. The overwhelming majority of the media are conservative, the hegemonic discourse is theirs and they not only have the press, but also most of the judges on their side. We are not talking about the case of Ayuso’s partner but rather about Sánchez’s wife. We are not talking about the leak from Miguel Ángel Rodríguez but about the alleged leak from the State Attorney General. We are not talking about the brother of the Madrid president but rather the brother of the President of the Government. We are not talking about Mazón’s handwritten contracts to companies that illegally financed his party, we are talking about Aldama pointing his finger at the executive without evidence of any kind. The right imposes its frameworks. Also because we buy them on the left.

We talked this week about Sánchez not going to mass for the victims of Valencia. We did not talk about the fact that it was a homily called by the Valencian Archbishopric to which it did not even invite all the affected families. We do not talk about the fact that we are a non-denominational State in which official tributes are not religious, they are secular. But, in the end, it was the ministers, forced by pressure, that did not make them release the bone but rather put in more fangs. Of course. Sánchez does not go because he is afraid and sends emissaries. Look how the kings are, how nice, how close. Spain in black and white. The left always makes the mistake of wanting to please those who will never be happy, which often causes the discontent of those who could give them their vote.

It is not that there is no need to talk about Ábalos’s corruption, but the PSOE expelled its number two when the first indications were published and Ayuso has Ana Millán as number three, investigated for four possible crimes. We had not even heard of Ana Millán, as the director of this newspaper explained very well, but we talk about Begoña Gómez every day thanks to a press that publishes suspicions more than facts and thanks to Judge Peinado who has become famous for not finding nothing around a supposed profit of 8000 euros per year. We no longer talk about the more than 300,000 euros that Ayuso’s boyfriend, who lives in a luxury penthouse thanks to them, has confessed to defrauding. We talk about what they want us to talk about.

We talk about what they want us to talk about because they are paid to do so. Ayuso distributes its institutional advertising to related media that spread hoaxes and pages without an audience that publish press releases from the PP and FAES as news, according to a report from Público. She does nothing but imitate her teacher, Esperanza Aguirre, mother of all clays. That’s what freedom was, giving public money to cronies so they can make propaganda disguised as journalism. That’s how things are and that’s how we’ve told them, said the hateful phrase with which Ernesto Buruaga closed his news programs. Things are not like that, things want us to believe that they are like that, right-wing media and judges who work in unison to bring down the government because it is not their sign. They win the cultural battle thanks to the media and judicial war for which they have all the resources.

It is not the right that is silenced and censored. This newspaper knows well what media silence is when it publishes cases of PP corruption, this journalist knows well what it is to be censored for saying what he thinks. Where are the supposedly censored right-wing journalists: in all the talk shows, columns and forums, in the big stations, televisions and newspapers, in the big publishing houses releasing books. The best portrait of this caricature is Iker Jiménez and Pablo Motos crying in prime time because they feel persecuted. Poor things.

