There is already a date for one of the political unknowns that will mark the end of the legislature and the beginning of the next one to be cleared up. Yolanda Díaz will announce on April 2, Palm Sunday, her candidacy to lead the space of the left in the next general elections. She will do so at a large event in Madrid to which all the representatives of the parties called to participate in said coalition are invited (Podemos, IU, los comunes, Más País, Compromís… up to fifteen formations).

It will be the end point of his listening process, which has led him to tour 16 autonomous communities (all except the Canary Islands, which he hopes to visit before that date) on a tour that has aroused misgivings in Podemos due to the “delay” in articulating the project. . This movement began a year after being designated as successor by Pablo Iglesias, with whom she now maintains deep public disagreements.

Díaz and his team have chosen for the gala performance of their candidacy the Magariños sports center in the capital, the cradle of the Estudiantes basketball team -known for the fervor of its fans- and in which a young Pedro Sánchez played for four years. There Díaz plans to surround himself with representatives of the work teams and social organizations that have shared Sumar’s journey since he was born.

While it remains to be seen which political leaders respond to the call, the formation chaired by Ione Belarra continues to threaten not to attend that decisive act if the Galician leader does not first agree to a coalition agreement with open primaries and to place Podemos as the hegemonic force of the resulting organization. The purples did not welcome Díaz’s intention to start negotiations after the regional and municipal elections on May 28, which the Sumar brand will not attend, and they consider it “urgent” to get down to work due to the consequences that this decision could have in the appointment.

Those of Belarra threaten not to attend the event if a coalition agreement with open primaries is not closed beforehand

The general secretary of Podemos and Minister of Social Rights stated last week that her formation wants to “close an agreement as soon as possible” to participate in all pre-electoral acts and decisions that affect the future political space. Meanwhile, other relevant actors in the process, such as the general coordinator of the United Left, Minister Alberto Garzón, warn their purple allies that “we cannot get lost.”

Paraphrasing Iglesias



The vice president, who launched the announcement one day before Vox’s motion of no confidence in which she will intervene on behalf of the Government, made a last call for unity on Sunday at an act of Sumar held in Seville. There she came to paraphrase the former leader of Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, using part of a speech he had given in March 2019. «It is difficult to add what is different, people who come from different political traditions. But I am clear that if we aspire to change our country, when we agree 90% on the political program, we have to rise to the challenge at hand, and our obligation, whatever we think, is to walk together,” she appealed using the usual feminine gender in his speeches.

It is almost a carbon copy of what Iglesias said four years ago: «It is not easy to put together the different, it is not easy to agree with other political traditions, but if we aspire to change this country and we agree on 90% of the program, you have to be tall enough to understand that we have to walk together.”