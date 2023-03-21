Conmebol released the guidelines for the draws for the group stage of the Copa Libertadores and the Copa Sudamericana, which will take place on March 27.

32 teams will participate in the CONMEBOL Libertadores Group Phase and another 32 in CONMEBOL Sudamericana.

The participating clubs will meet their Group Phase rivals this Monday, March 27.

(It may interest you: Conmebol increases the loot for teams in Libertadores and Sudamericana)

Libertadores Cup

Yerson Candelo scored the winning goal for Nacional. Photo: Dimayor – Vizzor Image

The 32 teams (being 28 teams classified directly, plus the 4 teams classified from Phase 3), which will be divided into 8 groups of 4 clubs each, will play the Group Phase.

The composition of the groups will be established on the day of the Draw according to the champions of CONMEBOL Libertadores 2022 (Flamengo), CONMEBOL Sudamericana 2022 (Independiente del Valle) and the CONMEBOL Club Ranking of December 9, 2022:

Provisions

a) The CONMEBOL LIBERTADORES 2022 Champion team will be placed directly as the seed of Group A.

b) In order to establish the seeding of the remaining 7 Groups (B to H), the CONMEBOL Club Ranking of December 9, 2022 will be used. The 7 seeded clubs of Groups B to H will be the teams positioned in the first 7 locations according to the aforementioned Ranking, excluding the position of the CONMEBOL Libertadores 2022 champion team.

c) The second line will be made up of the last 2022 CONMEBOL South American Champion, plus the 7 subsequent teams from the CONMEBOL Club Ranking of December 9, 2022.

d) The third line will be formed by the 8 subsequent teams of the CONMEBOL Club Ranking of December 9, 2022.

e) The fourth line will be made up of 4 teams from Phase 3 (G1, G2, G3 and G4) plus the 4 subsequent teams from the CONMEBOL Club Ranking of December 9, 2022.

f) In the Group Phase, each team will play one home match and one away match against each of the other teams in the same group.

g) The teams located in first and second place in each group will qualify for the EIGHTH FINAL Phase.

h) The 8 teams located in third position in their respective groups will qualify for the CONMEBOL Sudamericana 2023 Round of 16 Playoffs Phase.

Note: In the event that the 2022 CONMEBOL South American Champion —due to its location in the CONMEBOL Club Ranking as of December 9, 2022— should be seeded, said position and privilege granted by Ranking will prevail due to its condition CONMEBOL Sudamericana champion, ranking within the first line clubs.

Draw Methodology

Bolillero 1 will be raffled with the teams that will occupy position 1 of groups B to H who will be seeded in each of the groups.

Then it will continue with the bolillero 2 (position 2) that in order of appearance will complete the groups from A to H respectively.

Next, the teams from bolillero 3 will be drawn, which will complete position 3 of each group in order of appearance.

Finally, the bolillero 4 (position 4) will be raffled, whose teams will occupy the last line in each of the groups from A to H respectively.

It is noted that within the same group there cannot be two teams from the same country, therefore, if they are drawn, they will occupy the next group and another team will be drawn again for said group.

Exception to the rule: 2 clubs from the same country will be accepted in the group, only if one of the clubs comes from Phase 3 of the competition.

South American Cup

The celebration of José Enamorado in the first goal of Santa Fe. Photo: Nestor Gomez – WEATHER

The Group Phase will be played by the teams representing Argentina (6), Brazil (6) and the 4 losing teams from the matches of Phase 3 of CONMEBOL Libertadores that will qualify directly for that phase, plus the 16 teams classified from the First Phase of the South American CONMEBOL.

The 32 teams (being 16 teams classified directly and the 16 teams classified from the First Phase), which will be divided into 8 groups of four clubs each, will play the Group Phase.

The definition of the bolilleros for the draw to be carried out by CONMEBOL will follow the following criteria:

a) To define the seeding of each group, the CONMEBOL Club Ranking as of December 9, 2022 will be used. The 8 seeded teams will be the teams positioned in the first 8 positions according to the aforementioned ranking.

b) The second line will be made up of the 8 subsequent teams in the CONMEBOL Club Ranking as of December 9, 2022.

c) The third line will be made up of the 8 subsequent teams in the CONMEBOL Club Ranking as of December 9, 2022.

d) The fourth line will be made up of four teams from Phase 3 of the CONMEBOL Libertadores (E1, E2, E3 and E4) plus the 4 subsequent teams from the CONMEBOL Club Ranking as of December 9, 2022.

In the Group Phase, each team will play one home match and one away match against each of the other teams in the same group.

The winner of each group will qualify directly for the Round of 16 phase.

The second placed in each group will qualify for the Eighth Final Playoffs.

Methodology

The Bolillero 1 will be raffled with the teams that will occupy position 1 of groups A to H who will be seeded in each of the groups.

Then it will continue with the Bolillero 2 (position 2) that in order of appearance will complete the groups from A to H respectively.

Next, the teams from bolillero 3 will be drawn, which will complete position 3 of each group in order of appearance.

Finally, the bolillero 4 (position 4) will be raffled, whose teams will occupy the last line in each of the groups from A to H respectively.

It is noted that within the same group there cannot be two teams from the same country, therefore, if they are drawn, they will occupy the next group and another team will be drawn again for said group.

SPORTS

More sports news