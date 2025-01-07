Sumar begins the year maneuvering so that the PSOE gives in and agrees to implement the reduction of the working day to 37.5 hours per week, as both parties agreed in the Government agreement. This Tuesday, Sumar’s Secretary of Organization, Lara Hernández, announced that the vice president and leader of the coalition, Yolanda Díaz, will embark on a tour of events in different cities in Spain to “present” its agreement with the unions to apply this measure, which still has to go through the Council of Ministers and, subsequently, through the Congress of Deputies.

The announcement comes after, in recent weeks, tensions have increased between PSOE and Sumar due to the reduction of working hours, a measure committed to in the Government agreement that both signed a little over a year ago. Last Friday, Díaz even went so far as to say that it is “almost a bad person” to oppose putting this reduction into effect now, a position that, he assured, is that of the Minister of Economy, Carlos Body. “There are manifest disagreements with the Ministry of Economy Regarding the minimum wage and the working day, I cannot understand that a socialist minister opposes the reduction of the working day,” denounced the vice president in an interview on Spanish National Radio.

Body, however, assured this Tuesday that this measure “is a commitment of the Government and will be fulfilled,” and maintained that the Economy is in favor of “make it a reality as soon as possible.” “That is what I am in and what we in the Government as a whole are in,” said the minister, who also stated after the Council of Ministers that he hopes there will be an agreement with the parliamentary partners so that this reduction is effective “within 2025”. Body, likewise, avoided responding to Díaz’s personal accusations and stated that he does not like “to talk about personal elements.”

In addition to presenting the agreement with the unions for the reduction of working hours, Sumar also hopes that the vice president’s route through Spain – which will take place, predictably, between January and March – It also serves to recover a little oxygen after a few extremely hard months for the party, which has been slowly bleeding in the polls and has had resounding setbacks in every electoral event in which it has appeared. Along these lines, Sumar sources explain that the events that Díaz will celebrate on this tour will be party events and will be chaired by the logos of the coalition and not those of the Ministry of Labor, and they assure that in the vice president’s interventions there will be “political content.” “.

In this new strategy of greater toughness with the socialists, spokesperson Hernández assured this Tuesday that “not even PSOE voters could understand that they were denied working half an hour less a day.” “We maintain an excellent relationship with our Government partner on all the issues in which the agreements are being fulfilled,” and although within the coalition “there may be some small disagreements that are worked on and talked about,” “the agreements are they comply,” the leader snapped.