With the arrival of the month of January, Ouigo has launched a campaign with low-price tickets to mark the premiere of the new service to Andalusia, whose inauguration will be on January 16, 2025. Thus, travelers can now find tickets with prices less than 25 euros.

Specifically, it is the Pink Days campaign, with which 80% of the tickets are on sale for less than 25 euros, tickets that can be purchased starting this Wednesday, January 8 and until 23.59 euros on Thursday, January 9.

Tickets for 9, 15, 19 and 25 euros to Andalusia

Users will be able to purchase their tickets at fixed prices of 9, 15, 19 and 25 euros during this promotional period, as reported by the French railway operator SNCF, as reported by Europa Press.

You can travel between January 13 and April 9 to the following destinations:

Madrid

Barcelona

Saragossa

Tarragona

Valencia

Albacete

Basin

Alicante

Murcia

Valladolid

Segovia

Elche

Seville (from January 16)

Malaga (from January 16)

Córdoba (starting January 16)

“The company seeks to continue promoting train travel during the first months of the year, offering the vast majority of our tickets at less than 25 euros, thus reinforcing Ouigo’s commitment to democratization of high speed through affordable prices“said its Commercial and Marketing Director, Federico Pareja.

Beyond this promotion, Ouigo usually offers a lower rate of 9 euros for adultsin addition to a flat rate of 7 euros for children between 4 and 13 years old and free for those between 0 and 3 years old.