The second vice president of the Government and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Diazhas declared today that a company that cannot pay the minimum interprofessional wage (SMI) “is obviously not a healthy company”, in response to the statements made yesterday by the president of the CEOE, Antonio Garamendi.

In an interview on Spanish Television, the business leader stated that when setting the SMI, which Yolanda Díaz has increased by 54% as head of the Ministry of Labor, do not think about what the self-employed or small businesses can pay, being “political decisions.” Díaz, for his part, has described these statements as unheard of and improper.

In the same way, Díaz wanted to shift the debate from the SMI to the «maximum salaries«, speaking of the »obscene« salaries and compensations received by numerous managers of large companies, including José María Álvarez-Palletewhich according to Sumar estimates will receive 45 million euros after having been relieved as president of Telefónica, a position currently held by the former president of Indra, Marc Murtra, close to the PSC.

«It seems unprecedented to me that the president of the CEOE makes these statements, they are inappropriate. I think you are making a mistake (…) Small companies, the self-employed or large companies are governed by something that Mr. Garamendi always talks about, which is the collective agreements. Therefore, a bakery, a hairdresser (…) applies a collective agreement that establishes salaries. But what don’t cheat Mr. Garamendi, because the minimum wage operates in those social groups, workers who are precisely outside the agreement and that is why we incorporated this economic correction,” said the minister.









Likewise, Díaz has analyzed the Government’s proposal regarding an increase in the minimum wage for this year. This is an increase of 50 euros per month, which would leave the benefit at 1,184 euros received in fourteen payments. The minister, however, continues to believe it is insufficient, because the SMI and average salaries in Spain are moderate compared to the European average.

«I have raised the minimum wage by 54%, which has never been done in Spanish democracy. And it has been criticized even within the Government,” the minister stressed, referring to the fragmentation that the coalition government is experiencing today, evident in the frequent clashes that Díaz engages in with his closest companion, the Minister of Economy, Carlos Bodywhose disagreements with Díaz regarding, for example, the reduction of working hours, are in the public domain.

Pallete raises the issue of “maximum salaries”

For Díaz, the time has come, not to talk so much about the SMI, but about the maximum salaries and compensation received in Spain by business executives and members of the boards of directors. The most recent example, mentioned by the minister, is that of José María Álvarez-Palleteof whom it is speculated that he could receive a large compensation after his departure from Telefónica.

«Yesterday we saw a multi-million dollar compensation for Mr. Pallete. And this does not cause blushing. This does not concern any political party. Well, I think it is very important that we talk about maximum salaries. The problem is not the SMI. The SMI tool has to do with working poverty, combating it, it has to do with feminism, with working women. The problem is those very high salaries“, of which we never talk, of many people, men and women, who sit on boards of directors, some of whom earn absolutely obscene amounts per day,” he denounced.

Returning to Garamendi, the minister has not hesitated to affirm that the business leader can allow himself to talk about the SMI in that way because “he earns a month 25 times the amount«. Likewise, he stressed that raising the minimum wage means »being able to live with a little more dignity for many working families in this country«.

Finally, Díaz addressed a few words appealing to the personal section of the president of the CEOE, stating that he misses his version of the past. «Garamendi’s speech has to do with the bosses of the past. I would like Mr. Garamendi to return from the audacity and the country’s strategy and companies that are solid, not precarious and not a ‘low cost’ labor relations model (…) Having healthy labor relations and better salaries is what makes the economy grow. (…) We must continue raising the minimum wage, we must continue raising salaries in Spain and we must talk and focus not on the minimum wage, but on the social inequality that exists and in those maximum salaries. How many people in Spain earn more than 4,000 euros? per month? “Why don’t we talk about those incomes?” he asked.