The number of places in residences for the elderly in Spain fell to 395,065 in 2024, 3,510 less than the previous year, being the first time that an interannual decrease has been recorded in the last ten years (since 2014), according to a report published this Tuesday by the Association of Directors and Managers of Social Services.

Thus, the study warns that the “deficit” of residential places for older people in Spain “continues to increase after the pandemic.” Specifically, it reveals that in the three years after the pandemic (2021, 2022 and 2023) residential places have increased by 6,031, while the population over 65 years of age has increased by more than 600,000 people in those same years.

According to the report, 89,324 residential places would be necessary to reach five places for every 100 people over 65 years of age; and at least 35,000 places to meet the current demand of people with Severe Dependency or Large Dependencies.

Specifically, the study indicates, citing data from Imserso, that there are 34,622 people with Grade II and 17,420 with Grade III on the waiting list, in addition to 65,602 pending evaluation, who are expected to obtain one of these grades, and 15,732 of these grades with ineffective benefit, which brings the number up to 133,376 people.









Of them, according to the authors of the report, 35% of grade III and 22% of grade II would demand a residential service in a public square, subsidized or in economic provision linked to that service. Hence the estimate that some 35,000 residential places would be necessary just to meet the demand on the agency’s waiting list.

Furthermore, the study indicates that the data recently published by Imserso indicate “a decline” in the residential sector in 2023, both in the absolute number of places and in the coverage index, which is the lowest in the entire series (since 2010 ). Thus, total occupancy reaches 84.1% of the places (332,431 users).

The greatest deficit of places, in Andalusia and Valencia

By autonomous community, the analysis indicates that those with the greatest shortage of places are Andalusia and the Valencian Community, with 35,857 and 24,801 respectively. Between the two they account for more than three quarters of the deficit (67.9%). Meanwhile, in six communities there is an excess of places, highlighting Castilla y León, with 17,234. For their part, Navarra, Cantabria and La Rioja are the communities with the greatest balance in their ratio of places per person over 65 years of age, he adds.

Furthermore, the study highlights that 7 out of every 10 residential places for seniors are publicly funded (69.6% of the total), a total of 275,094, compared to 119,971 exclusively private. This figure includes places in public centers, arranged places in private centers and places that are financed with the benefit linked to the service.

Public financing

The data also shows that both the number and percentage of publicly funded places have increased “slightly” since 2015, reaching 2.84 places per 100 people over 65 years of age, the highest to date. The communities with the greatest coverage of publicly funded places are Castilla y León and Castilla-La Mancha, followed by Extremadura and Aragón; while the Canary Islands, Murcia and the Valencian Community are at the opposite extreme.

In 2023, the Ministry of Social Rights proposed a deinstitutionalization strategy with the CCAA, to encourage dependent people to remain in their homes, which, if achieved, would reduce the need for residential places.

Although, the Association of Directors and Managers of Social Services regrets that “no decisive steps have been taken in this strategy, reinforcing home care services, whose most important exponent is home help, which remains practically the same as last year. previous”, with a coverage of “5.5%” in 2023, “only six tenths more than in the year before the pandemic.”

On the other hand, it warns that the average number of hours of attention and care only reaches 21.1 hours per month, the same number as in 2012.

«These very poor data and the little or no evolution that has been recorded in recent years, prevent progress in the deinstitutionalization strategy, without its cost falling on the people themselves or their families, and almost always to the detriment of personal life and the conciliation of those who tend to be overwhelmingly those who provide this care: women,” the association warns.

On the other hand, he hopes that in the update of the 2024 census of residential centers the figure coincides or “is closer” to the data from the Mayor Report presented by the same organization (Imserso); and requests Imserso to propose to the Territorial Council an agreement to set a ratio more appropriate to current society since, currently, the coverage index is calculated taking as a reference the population over 65 years of age when the average age of older people in residence is around 85 years old.

«Some essential references since residential centers are still being created due to electoral promises. In the face of these practices, rational planning must prevail so that if new centers have to be built, it is done where the people who need them and their families live, since society demands that residences be authentic proximity services,” the association emphasizes. .