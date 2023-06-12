Monday, June 12, 2023, 08:54



The current Spanish ambassador to the United Nations, Agustín Santos Maraver, will go number two on the list for Madrid de Sumar, the coalition of left-wing parties led by Vice President Yolanda Díaz, for the general elections.

Díaz herself communicated this on Monday on her Twitter account, where she stressed that this announcement is “very good news”, since “the defense of multilateralism, human rights and the global fight against climate change are key in add up”.

In this way, the first five positions on the list for Madrid are clarified, given that number three is the Saharawi activist Tesh Sidi, the fourth place falls to the leader of Más Madrid, Íñigo Errejón, and the fifth place will be held by the secretary General of Podemos, Ione Belarra.

Santos Maraver was born in Los Angeles (United States) on September 21, 1955. He has a degree in Philosophy and Letters and in Political Science and Sociology from the Complutense University of Madrid. He entered the Spanish diplomatic career in 1982 and has served since 2018 as Spain’s permanent representative ambassador to the United Nations in New York.

During his career he has held various positions, including having served as Chief of Staff of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Chief of Staff of the President of the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID) and Ambassador Permanent Representative of Spain to the United Nations Office, the Human Rights Council and International Organizations in Geneva.

He has also been Consul General of Spain in Cape Town (South Africa) and in Perpignan (France) and has held positions in various destinations, such as Washington DC, Beijing, Canberra, Brussels and Havana.