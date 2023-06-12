For more than 50 years, computer chip designers have primarily used one performance-enhancing tactic: They shrunk electronics to squeeze more power into each piece of silicon.

Then, more than a decade ago, engineers at Advanced Micro Devices, the chipmaker, began toying with a radical idea. Instead of designing a large microprocessor with a huge number of tiny transistors, they envisioned creating one out of smaller chips that would be packed tightly together to function as an electronic brain.

The concept, called chiplets, caught on in a big way, with AMD, Apple, Amazon, Tesla, IBM, and Intel introducing such products. Chiplets quickly gained ground because smaller chips are cheaper to make and packages of them can outperform any single slice of silicon.

The strategy, based on advanced packaging technology, has since become an essential tool in enabling progress in semiconductors. And it represents one of the biggest changes in years for an industry driving innovations in artificial intelligence, self-driving cars and military hardware.

“It’s happening because there’s really no other way,” said Subramanian Iyer, an engineering professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, who was one of the pioneers of the chiplet concept.

The detail is that packaging like this, like chip manufacturing, is dominated by companies in Asia. Although the United States accounts for about 12 percent of global semiconductor production, US companies provide just 3 percent of chip packaging, reports IPC, a trade association.

The CHIPS Act, a $52 billion subsidy package, was seen as a move to reinvigorate domestic chip manufacturing by providing money to build more sophisticated factories. But part was also aimed at stimulating advanced packaging factories in the United States to capture more of that essential process.

Packaging chips together isn’t a new concept, and chiplets are just the latest version of that idea, using technological advances that help squeeze chips closer together—either side by side or stacked on top of each other—along with electrical connections. faster between them.

“What’s unique about chiplets is the way they’re electrically connected,” said Richard Otte of Promex Industries, a chip packaging service in California. Chips can’t do anything without a way to connect them to other components, which means they have to be put in a package that can conduct electrical signals.

The new technology is mainly used now for extreme performance. In January, AMD revealed plans for an unusual product, the MI300, which combines chiplets for standard computations with ones designed for computer graphics, along with a host of memory chips. That processor, intended to power an advanced supercomputer at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California, contains 146 billion transistors, compared with tens of billions in the most advanced conventional chips.

Sam Naffziger, AMD’s senior vice president, said it wasn’t certain the company was betting its server chip business on the chiplets. The complexities of the packaging were a big hurdle, he said.

But the company has sold more than 12 million chips based on the idea since 2017, Mercury Research reports, and has become a major player in the chips that power the web.

Even with subsidies, assembling all the elements necessary to reduce America’s dependence on Asian companies “is a huge challenge,” said Andreas Olofsson, who founded a packaging startup called Zero ASIC. “You have no suppliers. You don’t have a workforce. You have no team. You have to start from scratch.”

By: DON CLARK