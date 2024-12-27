The second vice president and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, has asked the Prosecutor’s Office and the Ombudsman to act against the latest agreement for civil servants and labor personnel of the Community of Madrid, considering that it may restrict the right to protest by public workers in the region.

Specifically, it is about agreement of the Sectoral Table of Administration and Services Official Personnelrelating to the working conditions of Madrid civil servants, approved on December 11 and published in the Official Community Gazette (BOCM) on December 23.

As explained to Europa Press Sources from the Ministry of Labor, article 10 and the tenth additional provision of this agreement “open the door” so that in the event that strikes, concentrations or demonstrations are called by signatory unions, the administration can agree to the “suspension of the implementation of the horizontal professional career, including the interruption of its remuneration effects” of the staff at your service.

The Ministry of Labor expresses in the letters sent this Friday to both institutions that a clause of this nature “punishes the exercise of fundamental rights” such as those of assembly, demonstration or freedom of expression, constitutes an “obvious attack” on fundamental rights.

They also criticize the aforementioned sources that imply a “degradation of democratic participation” of workers “even more striking”, if possible, when it occurs in the collective agreements that govern the labor relations of public employees of an Autonomous Community, in this case of Madrid.

Labor adds that it is a peace clause that “exceeds what is admissible” for this type of obligatory content, generating effects beyond the signatory organizations and generating “astonishing negative consequences” for workers beyond what is provided in Article 5 of the Organic Law on Freedom of Association.

The Ministry points out that the agreement and the agreement can be “challenged” because they “violate” the current constitutional legality and “seriously harm” the interest of third parties. In this way, Labor has proceeded to urge the Prosecutor’s Office to carry out the appropriate procedures to challenge the collective agreement, as well as any criminal proceedings that may be appropriate.

Labor recalls that it has requested the Prosecutor’s Office and the Ombudsman to act ex officio since they are the competent institutions in the face of the inhibition of the General Directorate of Labor of the Community of Madrid that has published the texts.

The keys to the new agreement

The Executive of Isabel Díaz Ayuso and the unions reached an agreement on November 10 for the implementation of the new agreement-agreement for officials and labor personnel starting next January 1st. The pact will be valid for four years, that is, until December 31, 2028 and will benefit a total of 40,000 public employees.

According to the Community of Madrid, elEconomista.esthe main novelty of the agreement-agreement is the career inclusion for all public workers destined for the administration and services sector, whether permanent or temporary.

This race will be voluntary and all those workers who opt for this system will be able to accumulate merits and advance in level, receiving additional financial compensation.

For this, factors such as the evaluation of your work performancethe training they have given or received, their commitment to public service, the occupation of “particularly demanding” positions or the level of absenteeism.

This is the first time in the history of the autonomous Administration that it has been designed a “systematic, general and integrated” model to evaluate the performance of its officials. In the words of the Madrid Executive, this program will improve the services provided to citizens and will represent a qualitative leap in the modernization of public employment.

How much will be overcharged?

With the implementation of the recognition of a horizontal professional career level, civil servants will have the right to receive an additional financial supplement. This amount will be the same for all personnel of the same professional group or subgroup, It will be annual, it will be paid in 12 monthly installments and will be incompatible with other remuneration concepts whose purpose is also to remunerate a professional career.

This amount will be a percentage of the annual basic remuneration of each group or subgroup of classification of civil servant personnel and the same amount will be applied to labor personnel of the equivalent professional group. Thus, depending on the levels, the percentages will be distributed as follows: Level 110% of the annual basic remuneration, level 220% of the annual basic remuneration, level 330% of the annual basic remuneration, level 440% of the annual basic remuneration and level 550% of the annual basic remuneration.

Other changes to the agreement

The new agreement-agreement 2025-2028 also regulates aspects such as teleworking, the permit regime, the commitment to internal promotionthe streamlining of selection processes and new training models, among other issues.

Specifically, the new text includes a suspension mechanism in job boards for a period of 6 months for cases of interim appointment of civil servants or temporary hiring of labor personnel who accumulate 3 years with one or successive appointments or contracts, in order not to breach the European Temporary Work Directive.

A new system is also created transfer competition for workforceapplicable from 2026 and, until then, the same system will continue to apply. At the same time, they commit 600 new places for internal promotion for civil servant personnel, which must be distributed in each OEP Decree.

The maximum working day, the enjoyment of vacations, summer time, leave for private matters, etc., are also regulated when the working day is carried out under a teleworking regime.

And finally, the forced retirement at 70 years of age for working personnel, as long as they have contributed to be entitled to 100% of the retirement pension, while maintaining the regulation of partial retirement until 2028.