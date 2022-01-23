Yola Polastri, true to his style, without mincing words expressed his rejection of the most publicized names to lead the new version of Habacilar, the popular game show that Raúl Romero hosted for seven years until 2011, and now the producer Mariana Ramírez del Villar confirmed his return under the name Esto es Habacilar.

YOU CAN SEE: Yola Polastri harshly criticized Rosángela Espinoza after venturing into children’s shows

What did Yola Polastri say about Yaco Eskenazi?

In statements to El Popular, the ‘Girl from TV’ disagreed that the former reality boy Yaco Eskenazi could be the new driver.

“Yaco cooks and doesn’t want to do anything else”, Yola Polastri affirmed, referring to the program My mom cooks better than yours, which Natalie Vértiz’s husband hosts every Sunday with Ethel Pozo, daughter of Gisela Valcárcel.

The 71-year-old children’s entertainer also disagreed about the other two names called: Erick Elera and Roger del Águila.

“Roger is secondary, he has no main energy” , stated about who was Raúl Romero’s partner in Habacilar and that, currently, he has moved away from the entertainment world and is dedicated to being a transmental medium.

And about the actor from Al fondo hay lugar and Back to the neighborhood, Yola Polastri pointed out: “I do not place Erick in that program” . Along these lines, he stated that there was no new talent and that many of the figures of América Televisión double between their programs.

YOU CAN SEE: Yola Polastri recommended the former Queens of the show contestants to take dance classes

Yola Polastri affirms that Raúl Romero should return

The artist does not hide the few expectations she has about the new format of Habacilar. “It is an attempt to reproduce something that is already done, it is supposed to come out re-improved,” he said.