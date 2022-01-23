European Commission (EC) energy member Kadri Simson cited geopolitical tensions as one of the reasons for high gas prices. This is reported Interfax

According to her, the current period is extremely important for the energy sector in the European Union. “Now and in the short term, we will be dealing with high energy prices. Prices inflated as a result of geopolitical tensions,” she said.

Simson added that there are not enough gas storage facilities in the EU. “Many ministers have indicated that the situation on the eastern border [ЕС] and the position of Russia influenced the situation in the European energy market,” she added.

Earlier, Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) reported that gas storage facilities in Europe were empty to 49.33 percent. This is 16 percentage points lower than the average for the past five years.